Post-pandemic Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Smart Homes Market

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This research study provides a post-pandemic trend analysis of the smart homes market, highlighting information on the growth of connected devices, regional trends, consumer preferences, and other key indicators.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429042/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

Smart and connected homes have an evolving, dynamic market poised for strong growth in the next 5 years.

The primary drivers of this market are the demand for safety, security, and comfort; the need for better energy and cost savings; growing adoption of technology-enabled products and high-speed Internet connectivity; and a shift towards innovative business models. The study categorizes the smart home market into 5 key segments: home energy management, home automation and control, home safety and security, home entertainment, and health and wellness.

This research service explores the top growth zones in the smart homes market, analyzing key drivers and restraints that influence market growth and the trends impacting market dynamics, including key regional trends related to the semiconductor ecosystem.

The study also identifies the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for market participants.

The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Author: Anirudh Bhaskaran

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429042/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker