Post-Presidential Debate Allstar Panel Weighs In at '20 Days to Save the USA' Virtual Conference With Assessments of How Trump and Biden Performed in Their Final Debate

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Gates, former deputy campaign manager for Trump 2016, along with Peter Ticktin, a former classmate with Trump at New York Military Academy and others held a lively post-debate critique of the final Trump Vs. Biden debate at 20 Days to Save the USA declaring Trump the winner.

"An Allstar Panel wowed the crowd at the '20 Days to Save The USA' virtual conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVaOt4tWomM&t=333s applauding the civil exchange and concluded that President Trump was the clear victor, said event organizer Jerry McGlothlin.

Besides Gates, author of "Wicked Game: An Insider's Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost" and Ticktin, author of "What Makes Trump Tick," panelists were: John B. Wells, host of 'Caravan to Midnight' and 'Ark Midnight;' JD Rucker, NOQ Report editor; Christopher Harris, Fox News contributor, Charles Butler, Chicago Talk Show host; Jerry & Christy McGlothlin, conference co-chairpersons.

Panelists provided analysis of what each candidate accomplished and outlined what final 12 days of campaign will entail, which battleground states targeted, where resources will be utilized, and what must happen for Trump to win.

Key issues discussed were:

Burisma and how Joe Biden still has yet to deny his son Hunter received millions of dollars in illegal gain, despite the laptop having incriminating evidence. Candidate Biden played the "Russia did it" card.

How President Trump got out of the Paris accords since they made the US pay trillions of dollars, while letting China have until 2030 to begin cleaning up their pollution.

"The Big Guy" (Joe Biden) disclosed in recently discovered and disclosed evidence.

Climate Change and how Trump was right in saying he wants clean air and how we've lowered carbon emissions more than in the past 35 years.

How Biden clearly stated that no one seeking to enter the United States should be denied and how he used emotions and lies while Trump used logic and real accomplishments.

Trump is likely to get double or more votes from the Black community than last time, as well many Hispanic votes.

To view the panel discussion, use your Whova App and click 'agenda' and navigate to the session on October 22 from10:40 pm - October 23, 12:10 am EasternTime.

