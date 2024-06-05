Post Production Market size is set to grow by USD 18.37 billion from 2024-2028, Success of movies and tv shows due to high use of animation boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , June 5, 2024 The global post production market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global post production market 2024-2028

Post Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18377 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Deluxe Media Inc., Eros International Media Ltd., Framestore Ltd., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Pixel Digital Studios, Prime Focus Technologies, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Streamland Media Inc., STUDIO GHIBLI Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Weta Digital Ltd.

Market Driver

The global post production market experiences growth due to digital marketing's impact on the media and entertainment industry. Increasing numbers of digital content consumers and marketing budgets fuel this expansion. Marketers utilize video content for customer engagement, brand awareness, and reaching potential customers.

Social media's visual focus and higher engagement rate make it a popular marketing tool, with video advertisements driving revenue growth. Advancements in camera technology and social computing tools further boost video content adoption, leading to increased demand for post production services.

The post production market is thriving with advancements in technology. Digital delivery and streaming services have increased the demand for high-quality video and audio editing. Producers are investing in 4K and virtual reality production, requiring more complex post-production processes.

The use of cloud-based platforms and AI tools has streamlined workflows, making production more efficient. The trend towards personalized content has also driven the need for more customized post-production services. The market is expected to continue growing, with a focus on delivering engaging and visually stunning content to audiences.

Market Challenges

The post production market faces challenges due to high capital expenditures, particularly for small entities. The need for conversion between various video formats and handling large data sets adds to the complexity and cost. Post production facilities require skilled personnel, extensive training, and testing, leading to significant time and investment.

Service providers must address end-users' evolving requirements, which incurs high costs for cost-effectiveness, compatibility, reliability, security, and support for new technologies. These factors may limit market growth during the forecast period.

The post-production market faces several challenges in delivering high-quality projects. One major issue is the complexity of modern video projects, which require various processes like editing, visual effects, color correction, and sound design. These tasks can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, leading to increased production costs. Another challenge is the need for compatibility across different formats and technologies.

Projects may involve various file types, resolutions, and frame rates, making it essential to have versatile tools and expertise to handle them. Moreover, meeting tight deadlines is a common challenge in post-production. Producers often demand quick turnaround times, which can put pressure on teams to work efficiently and effectively. Lastly, ensuring consistency and continuity across different stages of production is crucial.

This involves maintaining accurate metadata, managing assets, and coordinating with various teams to ensure a seamless workflow. In conclusion, the post-production market faces challenges related to complexity, compatibility, deadlines, and consistency. Addressing these challenges requires advanced tools, expertise, and effective project management.

Segment Overview

1.1 VFX- The post-production market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of visual effects (VFX) in film and video content. Movies in genres such as action and adventure heavily rely on VFX to enhance the viewing experience. Applications of VFX include obscuring objects, creating virtual sets, and adding special effects. With the rise of virtual and augmented reality content, the demand for VFX services is increasing. Key players in the industry, like Prime Focus, have contributed to the success of movies like Fast & Furious 6 and Avengers: Infinity War through their VFX work. The adoption of advanced VFX technologies, including AI, is also driving the market forward.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and innovative realm of post-production, various media projects undergo transformative processes. These include Video and Audio projects, which undergo Recording and Shooting, followed by Editing, Color correction, Sound design, and Visual effects. Computer graphics and Digital editing techniques are employed to enhance the Movies, Television shows, Commercials, Online videos, and even Radio broadcasts.

Post-production studios specialize in Motion picture and Media production companies' needs, offering services for Video Games, Animation, and 2D-3D Conversion. Desktop post-production, cloud post-production, and on-premise post-production solutions cater to diverse client requirements. Post-production editing plays a crucial role in bringing the final polish to these projects, ensuring a captivating audience experience.

Market Research Overview

The post-production market encompasses various services and technologies employed in the refinement and enhancement of audio and visual content after the production process. These services include editing, visual effects, color correction, sound design, and mastering. The post-production industry caters to film, television, advertising, and digital media sectors, ensuring the final product meets the desired quality standards.

The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, is revolutionizing post-production, offering new possibilities for creators and audiences alike. The post-production market continues to evolve, driven by the growing demand for high-quality content across multiple platforms.

SOURCE Technavio