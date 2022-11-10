Post Production Market to record USD 20.75 Bn incremental growth; Driven by the success of movies and TV shows - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Post Production Market by Technique and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 20.75 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing market size, major revenue-generating segments, regional growth opportunities, vendor landscape, and much more. Understand the scope of the full report. Download Free PDF Report Sample

Post Production Market: Key Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Production Market 2022-2026

The success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation is identified as the key driver in the market. Blockbuster movies, such as Frozen, Star Wars, and Despicable Me, generated more than USD 100 billion in retail sales. Many TV shows, such as Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, and Big Bang Theory, have also used an extensive amount of animations and special effects. With the success of blockbuster TV shows and movies, the demand for advanced animation techniques is increasing among movie and TV show makers. Along with advanced technology, several approaches are being used to generate animation. In addition, several government organizations, universities, and corporations, such as NASA, along with some high and middle schools, are initiating programs that use 3D visualization as a teaching tool. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample Report

Post Production Market: Technique Landscape

By Technique, the market is analyzed across segments such as VFX, audio processing, 2D-3D conversion, editing, and others. The market growth will be significant in the VFX segment. Almost all movies use advanced VFX techniques to add special effects. This is because VFX is not only restricted to science fiction or fantasy movies and can be used in all genres of movies. With the popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content, content creators are opting for various VFX tools to provide users with a more engaging experience. This is expected to increase the demand for VFX services during the forecast period.

Post Production Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors in North America are expected to support the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in this market study. Buy Report Now!

Companies Covered:

Amazon.com Inc.

Animal Logic Pty Ltd.

AT and T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

ErosSTX Global Corp.

Framestore Ltd.

Lantern Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Paramount Global

Pixel Digital Studios

Prime Focus Ltd.

Red Chillies Entertainments

Sony Group Corp.

Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC

Streamland Media Inc.

STUDIO GHIBLI Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Weta Digital Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The music market share is expected to increase by USD 50.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market growth, although factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market growth, although factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth. The online movie market share is expected to increase by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95%. The rising popularity of online video streaming services is notably driving the online movie market growth, although factors such as the availability of pirated video content on online platforms may impede the market growth.

Post Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., ErosSTX Global Corp., Framestore Ltd., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Pixel Digital Studios, Prime Focus Ltd., Red Chillies Entertainments, Sony Group Corp., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Streamland Media Inc., STUDIO GHIBLI Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Weta Digital Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technique



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technique

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technique - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technique - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technique

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technique



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technique

5.3 VFX - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on VFX - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on VFX - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on VFX - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on VFX - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Audio processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Audio processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Audio processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Audio processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Audio processing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 2D-3D conversion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on 2D-3D conversion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on 2D-3D conversion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on 2D-3D conversion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on 2D-3D conversion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Editing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Editing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Technique

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Technique ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 106: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 110: Comcast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Comcast Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Comcast Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 ErosSTX Global Corp.

Exhibit 115: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: ErosSTX Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Exhibit 119: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Netflix Inc.

Exhibit 123: Netflix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Netflix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Paramount Global

Exhibit 126: Paramount Global - Overview



Exhibit 127: Paramount Global - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Paramount Global - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Paramount Global - Segment focus

10.10 Prime Focus Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Prime Focus Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Prime Focus Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Prime Focus Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Prime Focus Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 134: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 138: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio