Post Time! Ford's Garage Restaurants Named an Official Watch Location for the 150th Kentucky Derby®

Service station-themed eatery lines up limited-edition menus, merchandise giveaways and more racing excitement during the 10 Days of Derby countdown, April 24-May 4

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, home of classic American fare like handcrafted burgers and beer served with a hearty side of automotive nostalgia, is again hosting an all-American celebration. For the second consecutive year, the restaurant brand has been named an official watch location for 10 Days of Derby, the countdown to the Kentucky Derby.

At a series of parties and events at all 24 Ford's Garage locations, guests will watch qualifying races for the storied race on May 4th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where the world's top thoroughbreds will compete for the first jewel in horseracing's Triple Crown. The events are a collaboration between Ford's Garage, Ford Motor Company, Churchill Downs Racetrack, and the Kentucky Derby.

Ford's Garage will be serving up iconic cocktails, including the Mint Julep and Woodford Spire, featuring Old Forester and Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Kentucky Derby 150 keepsake glasses will be gifted to MotorClub members and available for purchase in limited quantities at participating locations. New to the field this year is the Ford's Hot Brown sandwich, a twist on the traditional sandwich first introduced in 1926 at the Brown Hotel in Louisville. Exclusive commemorative shirts and hats are also available for purchase in limited quantities at select locations.

"It's an honor to be a part of one of America's most celebrated sporting events and to allow our guests to participate in the festivities," said Steve Shlemon, president of Ford's Garage. "The Kentucky Derby exemplifies the American spirit of striving to be the best, and we invite everyone to experience its thrills while connecting with the automotive industry that is another proud slice of Americana."

As always, a branded Ford vehicle will be on display at select Ford's Garage restaurants, in keeping with the brand's service station theme. Ford's Garage locations are filled with memorabilia from Ford Motor Company, which has granted the brand the exclusive rights to use its logo.

"We are excited to welcome back Ford's Garage to be an integral part of the excitement of the Kentucky Derby," said Casey Ramage, vice president of brand and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "They were essential in helping us share the electrifying experience beyond Churchill Downs, and in this special 150th year of the Derby, we're thrilled to have them back to celebrate this milestone event."

For more details on 10 Days of Derby events at your local Ford's Garage, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has expanded to include a total of 24 locations across six states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

About the Kentucky Derby ®

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

