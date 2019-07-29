NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape, or other violent personal assault.Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects as many as one in four people who experience traumatic events, and contributes to marked functional disability, health impairment, and social dysfunction.



People with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) may relive the event via intrusive memories, flashbacks, and nightmares; avoid anything that reminds them of the trauma; and have anxious feelings they didn't have before.



The 12-month total prevalent cases of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) across the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) are projected to increase from 17.1 million in 2018 to 17.8 million in 2028, equating to a growth rate of 0.43%, where the total prevalent cases among women outnumber men by an increase of approximately two times with 5.5 million cases (32.05%) in men compared to 11.7 million cases (67.95%) in women in 2018.



In the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) combined, patients in ages 18-39 years contributed the highest proportion of the 12-month total prevalent cases of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with 45.07% (7.7 million cases). This increase is partly attributable to the moderately rising trend in the prevalence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), combined with the dynamic population demographics in the next decade.



Despite the attention Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has received, the fundamental nature of the syndrome is poorly understood. Although it is not clearly understood how well risk factors predict the development of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), sex seems to have a strong association to developing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with the risk for women being twice as high as it is for men.



The latest report "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028", provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases of PTSD segmented by sex, and age (for ages 18 years and older) in these markets.



The 12-month total prevalent cases of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) are further segmented by onset of disease (acute and chronic, and delayed onset).



Scope

- The PTSD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to buy

The PTSD Epidemiology report will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global PTSD market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global PTSD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for PTSD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of PTSD population by the onset of disease.



