Post University Creating Industry-Leading Online Education Hub in Downtown Waterbury

"This new hub in Downtown Waterbury will be a forward-thinking space, designed for maximum associate connectedness and utilizing the most innovative and exceptional mobile learning tools available today," Hopkins added. "We are exponentially increasing our student-support system technologies and learning management systems to provide Post students, wherever they may be in the world, the most extraordinary and personalized learning experience possible."

Post's Main Campus on Country Club Road in Waterbury and Middlebury, will remain in full-operation and is enjoying a resurgence in enrollments, with more students on campus this spring than ever before. Some campus associates will make the downtown move, freeing up valuable space for classrooms as the campus student population grows.

"Our Main Campus provides a beautiful and engaging environment for student learning and promotes the close-knit sense of 'family' that fosters the personalized student experiences for which we are known," Hopkins pointed out. "It's what we're all about."

Regarding the move to downtown, Hopkins says it's far more than a simple "shifting of offices." Rather, he says it's about reinforcing Post's® commitment to the City of Waterbury and connecting the school's 128-year history with its exciting future as it continues to evolve as a modern education innovator.

By moving hundreds of professionals to downtown, Hopkins believes Post will add a sense of vibrancy to Waterbury that will make the area more appealing to other businesses. And, as the University grows and expands its downtown presence, the benefits will become even stronger.

"We are committed to Waterbury because we care about the City, our legacy, and our history with the downtown area," Hopkins said. "We hope this move will further a transformation of the area, bring in new business for a host of downtown establishments, and spur exciting partnerships with our new neighbors."

Focusing on qualities that set it apart from other schools, the University has contemporized its brand, reinvigorating core values with renewed emphasis on personalizing student experiences, providing students extraordinary support teams, streamlining student processes for easy and seamless experiences from enrollment to commencement, and creating a new visual identity that symbolizes the importance of these enhancements. More than just a tagline or motto, Post Makes It Personal™ is a re-focused cultural commitment that is manifest in every aspect of the University's learning experience.

"Every student has different circumstances, aspirations and challenges, which require individualized or personal solutions…one student at a time," Hopkins noted.

About Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University® is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an extraordinary educational experience with an unmatched level of personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in the State of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post fuels the personal aspirations and career goals of its students with inventive and robust learning technologies that deliver in-demand undergraduate and graduate degree programs, small class sizes, individual attention, and customizable degree concentrations.

Recognized for its Honors Program, NCAA Division II athletics, and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years, Post University is licensed by the Connecticut Office of Financial and Academic Affairs for Higher Education and accredited by the prestigious New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). Its award-winning Malcolm Baldrige School of Business programs are nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). Post is ranked among the best by US News & World Report. Learn more about how Post Makes It Personal™ by calling 800.345.2562 or visiting www.Post.edu. For useful consumer information go to http://post.edu/consumer-information.

