Post University Wins In Four Categories Of 2019 Stevie Awards

WATERBURY, Conn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Post University was named the winner in four categories of the 2019 American Business Awards ("The Stevies"), including: Consumer Services Maverick of the Year for Post CEO & President (John L. Hopkins), Marketing Executive of the Year for CMO (Richard Schechter), Marketing Team of the Year (Thruline Marketing and O'Connell & Goldberg Public Relations), and Re-branding/Brand Renovation of the Year.

The awards honor the University's commitment to its students and recent marketing campaign, Post Makes It Personal®, which showcases the University's personalized approach to career-focused learning.

"I believe that our dedication to the uniqueness of each and every student, our focus on customer service and providing an extraordinary learning experience, is being recognized here. We are building this kind of personalization into the DNA of the University and I am so proud of the commitment I see every day from all of our associates and faculty," said Post University CEO & President, John L. Hopkins. "We look forward to building on this success well into our future."

Established in 2002, the American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Award judging process each year.

About Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University® is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an extraordinary educational experience with an unmatched level of personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in the State of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post fuels the personal aspirations and career goals of its students with inventive and robust learning technologies that deliver in-demand undergraduate and graduate degree programs, small class sizes, individual attention, and customizable degree concentrations.

Recognized for its Honors Program, NCAA Division II athletics, and pioneering role in online education for more than 20 years, Post University is licensed by the State of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education and is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). The following programs offered by the award-winning Malcolm Baldrige School of Business are programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP): Associate of Science – Accounting, Marketing, Management; Bachelor of Science – Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management, Marketing, Sports Management; Master of Science – Accounting; Master of Business Administration (MBA). Post is ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about how Post Makes It Personal by calling 800.345.2562 or visiting www.Post.edu . For useful consumer information go to http://post.edu/consumer-information.

