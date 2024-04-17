Post Up Careers' Franklin Buchanan Earns Top Voice Badge on LinkedIn for Outstanding Insights into Outplacement Services

AIKEN, S.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his expertise in guiding professionals through career transitions, Franklin Buchanan, the founder of Post Up Careers, has earned a prestigious Top Voice badge on LinkedIn for Outplacement Services. This accolade recognizes Buchanan's insightful and engaging advice on issues impacting outplacement and career transitions.

Buchanan's 15 years in talent acquisition have driven his proven track record of success, distinguishing him as a leading authority in career transition, career coaching, and resume writing services. As a result, he previously earned a Top Voice badge for Resume Writing.

"It is an honor to have earned this distinction as a Top Voice on LinkedIn," said Buchanan. "This recognition reaffirms my commitment to partnering with forward-thinking organizations who want to do right by their employees, even as they're moving on."

Buchanan's Post Up Careers helps employers navigate layoffs, helping displaced employees successfully navigate career transitions with resume writing, professional profile, interview preparation, and other career coaching services. The company's approach, which provides personalized and future-focused services, consistently results in successful job searches for displaced employees.

In addition to LinkedIn, Buchanan shares his thought leadership on career transition services and other job search best practices as a member of the distinguished Forbes Coaches Council.

For more information you can visit www.postupcareers.com.

