Postal Advocate Inc. Hits Over $50 Million In Client Savings!

WAYLAND, Mass., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postal Advocate has reached a major savings milestone; Reaching over $50 million in client savings! They launched Postal Advocate in 2011 because they recognized the challenges of trying to manage complex mailing equipment portfolios. Adam Lewenberg, President of Postal Advocate stated: "We believe that we have created a platform that drives savings while making the process easy. We would like to thank our clients for their partnership and will continue to innovate in streamlining the mailing and shipping categories."



Some of Postal Advocate's achievements include the following:



60% savings averaging $1.5M per client



per client Over $16,000,000 in recovery of lost postage, vendor fees and overcharges



in recovery of lost postage, vendor fees and overcharges Managing over $2.2 Billion in postage



in postage Development of the only multi-vendor mailing equipment & fleet asset management system



Simplifying the enterprise mail and shipping categories

Product and Services



As the largest provider of mail audit and recovery services in the US and Canada, their mission is to make it easy to manage their client's mailing costs and to find savings they could not find on their own. In addition, Postal Advocate is launching a series of value-added services to further ease mailing and shipping portfolio management. This covers non savings-based items that clients note are frustrating and time consuming. Examples include: Equipment moves, assignment/assumptions, running monthly postage, equipment chargebacks, permit and enterprise PC and shipping management. Please visit https://www.postaladvocate.com/postal-advocate-value-added-services/ for more information.



For more information:



Contact: Doris Tam

Company Name: Postal Advocate Inc.

Phone Number: 888 977-6245 x 512

Email Address: doris.tam@postaladvocate.com

Website URL: www.postaladvocate.com

