Postal Heritage Properties Preserving History, Enriching Communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) serves nearly 165 million delivery points across the nation with local post office buildings playing an essential role in the lives of millions of Americans. Many of these buildings are architecturally distinctive, prominently located, cherished as civic icons in communities across the country, and often owned by generational owners. In fact, of USPS's network of over 32,000 locations, approximately 25,000 are leased from around 17,000 different owners.

Enter Postal Heritage Properties, an established family-owned and operated real estate company on a mission to provide generational postal owners with a trusted partner dedicated to preserving their family heritage.

"Postal Heritage Properties was founded with a mission to assist generational postal owners in passing on a piece of their family heritage to a trusted partner," explains CEO Jason Sakeni. "Our company specializes in purchasing properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS) and offering expert advisory services to current or potential postal property owners."

What Sets Postal Heritage Properties Apart?

Family-Owned and Operated

As a family-owned and operated real estate company, Postal Heritage Properties understands the emotional connection many generational postal owners have with their properties. The company's goal is to nurture relationships to help preserve such owners' past and secure their families' futures. Institutional Experience

Our institutional postal experience, coupled with over 50 years in real estate, gives Postal Heritage Properties the industry expertise and familial touch to ensure the best results for postal property owners. Personalized Attention

Whether owning one property or a portfolio, Postal Heritage Properties guarantees undivided attention at any time of the day, setting it apart from its competitors. Transparent and Consistent

Postal Heritage Properties establishes transparent agreements and maintains consistent communication. Clients have direct contact with a family member from the beginning of the relationship. Resource to Fellow Owners

Postal Heritage Properties aims to be a reliable resource for fellow postal owners, offering assistance with leasing and other postal-related matters.

About Postal Heritage Properties

Postal Heritage Properties specializes in USPS-leased properties. While the company's core business is acquiring USPS-leased properties, they also provide expert advisory services to current and future postal owners. For more information, call Jason and his team at (646) 490-9600 or visit the website at www.postal-heritage.com.

