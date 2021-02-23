Postbiotics Are the Newest Wellness Essential for Immunity and Health

CALGARY, A.B., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID vaccinations are being distributed throughout the country, doctors still insist that nutritional supplements are essential to building your resistance to infectious diseases. While most everyone knows about prebiotics and probiotics, based on the latest research, medical experts are claiming postbiotics are more beneficial for building a strong and healthy immune system. Advanced Orthomolecular Research Founder and CEO, Dr. Traj Nibber, predicts postbiotics will be the new wellness trend that takes over 2021 as we continue to prioritize immunity health.

Postbiotics are a byproduct of the fermentation process carried out by probiotics in the intestine. To improve gut health, the probiotics feed on prebiotics, and postbiotics are produced. Since approximately 80% of the body's immune defense is located in the gut, it's more important than ever to maintain its health. The benefits of postbiotics include:

Antimicrobial properties – Help fight infection, replaces bad bacteria with good bacteria

Reduce Inflammation – Protect against inflammation caused by some infections

Support Probiotics - Probiotics and postbiotics work together to benefit our health

May help lower blood sugar – Postbiotics can play a role in fighting certain types of diabetes

"Postbiotics are more suitable for hot and humid conditions where probiotics often struggle to maintain their stability, and could be an attractive, safer alternative to probiotics in immunocompromised or severely ill children where probiotics may not be suitable due to potential issues of genetic material transfer," says Dr. Traj Nibber, CEO of Advanced Orthomolecular Research. "In conclusion, postbiotics offer an exciting new avenue to deliver health benefits of microbes and able to meet stability and label claims."

ABOUT AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

