PostcardMania Partners with Simpro, Bringing Automated Mailings that Boost Sales 491% to Home Services Businesses

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $100+ million marketing technology company serving more than 130,000 clients nationwide, today announced the launch of its direct mail automation platform, PCM Integrations, within Simpro, a leading cloud-based business management and operation software designed for commercial and residential trade contractors.

By installing the PostcardMania's app, PCM Integrations, from the Simpro Marketplace, users can automatically trigger direct mail campaigns (like the postcard above) based on key customer and job milestones.

With more than 250,000 users worldwide, Simpro manages the job lifecycle from quoting and scheduling to field dispatching and final invoicing for businesses across the home services industry. The platform's marketplace expands Simpro's capabilities even further, offering integrated applications that make it even easier for business owners to generate leads and nurture customer relationships. The platform includes automated marketing through email, SMS messaging and — now with the PCM Integrations partnership — direct mail.

By installing the PCM Integrations app from the Simpro Marketplace, users can automatically trigger direct mail campaigns based on key customer and job milestones. These automated mailings help businesses stay engaged with prospects and customers, generate repeat business, and increase revenue without adding ongoing administrative work.

PCM Integrations offers a series of ready-made triggers that allow businesses to automatically send postcards when:

A job is created or updated

A job stage changes

A quote is created or updated

An invoice is created or updated

Here's how it works: the triggered postcards help move leads from interested prospects to customers. Every stage of the sales funnel can include a specific type of mailer that speaks directly to the recipient's need or stage in the customer journey.

Research shows that only 19% of firms report having fully automated customer journey mapping and real-time lifecycle marketing, yet marketers that have full-funnel strategies see up to 45% higher ROI and 7% increases in offline sales compared to marketing across a single purchase stage. Research shows that adding direct mail to the marketing mix can increase sales up to 491% and increase purchases up to 48% compared to online-only campaigns.

Rather than relying on often-buried digital outreach, these automated direct mail campaigns drive response, keep a business top of mind, and turn more opportunities into booked jobs.

PostcardMania is uniquely positioned to support Simpro users, having worked with more than 23,000 home service businesses nationwide. All trigger-based mailings are produced and mailed within one to two business days from PostcardMania's 75,000-square-foot U.S. printing facility, which is managed by a team with more than a century of combined print production experience.

"PCM Integrations continues to expand into new areas of technology and innovation," said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO of PostcardMania. "By partnering with customer management platforms like Simpro, we're making sophisticated, automated marketing more accessible to small businesses. This helps business owners grow more efficiently, strengthen their customer relationships, and contribute to a stronger American economy. I'm excited to see the results Simpro users once they integrate automated direct mail within their marketing strategies."

To get started, create a free PCM Integrations account, add the direct mail app in the Simpro marketplace, and sync your Simpro account with the PCM Integrations platform. For a limited time, current Simpro users will receive 50 free postcards for signing up. The PCM Integrations' app is 100% subscription free and has no term obligations or set-up fees. Businesses are only ever charged per mail piece.

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to mid-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

About Simpro Group

Simpro is the leading AI-first operating platform for residential and commercial trades. Our mission is simple: double trades business profitability. Built for the heroes who keep the world running, Simpro transforms how trades businesses operate—eliminating complexity, unlocking clarity, and turning hard work into lasting success. The platform integrates estimating, scheduling, compliance, safety, invoicing, and cash flow into one clear path to profitability. Today, more than 250,000 users worldwide rely on Simpro to scale with confidence, supported by offices in the U.S., Australia, and the UK. Simpro is part of Simpro Group, alongside BigChange, AroFlo, and ClockShark. Learn more at simpro.ai.

Media Contact:

Jessica Lalau

888-338-6409

[email protected]

SOURCE PostcardMania