PostcardMania Reports Strong Second Quarter Growth as Traditional Direct Mail Revenue Jumps 46%

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $100+ million marketing technology company serving more than 130,000 clients nationwide, announced another quarter of strong growth, with revenue increasing 16% from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2026. The leading direct mail marketing firm also posted 24% growth compared to Q2 2025, while year-to-date revenue is 15% ahead of the same period last year.

Driving much of that momentum is PostcardMania's core direct mail business, which has seen exceptional performance. Revenue from traditional direct mail services is up 46% year-to-date over 2025, reflecting growing demand from small and medium-sized businesses looking for dependable, measurable marketing results.

The company's performance mirrors broader industry trends as businesses continue to diversify beyond digital-only advertising strategies. While online advertising costs have climbed and consumers experience increasing digital fatigue, marketers are rediscovering the unique advantages of direct mail — particularly when it comes to reliably generating revenue and return on investment.

According to PostcardMania's analysis of more than 117,000 of their own leads generated in 2025, direct mail leads generated 978% more revenue per lead than digital leads, producing an average of $416.04 per lead compared to $38.59 for digital leads. The same analysis also found that revenue generated per direct mail lead continues to grow faster than revenue from digital leads, reinforcing the long-term value of physical mail as a customer acquisition tool.

Independent industry research also continues to validate direct mail's effectiveness. Recent studies show direct mail consistently delivers response rates that outperform many digital channels, while marketers increasingly report that direct mail is one of their best-performing advertising investments.

Founded in 1998 by Gendusa with no outside investors, PostcardMania has grown from a four-person startup into one of the largest privately held marketing technology companies in the United States. The company has served more than 130,000 businesses nationwide and continues to grow — while many others contract — because of its emphasis on effective multi-channel marketing and marketing education.

Since its founding in 1998, PostcardMania has prioritized marketing as a holistic ecosystem, helping clients effectively generate new business throughout every part of the customer journey, from that first spark of interest through to buying and even repeat purchases.

For Gendusa, the latest growth is about more than company performance — it's another indicator that America's entrepreneurs are continuing to invest in proven growth strategies despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

"Every time a small business chooses to expand its marketing, they're making an investment in their future," Gendusa said. "When our clients grow, they hire more people, serve more customers, and strengthen their communities. That's what has motivated us for nearly three decades, and it's why we're so excited about the momentum we're seeing this year."

PostcardMania's results also underscore a larger shift in today's marketing landscape. As consumers become increasingly overwhelmed by digital advertising, physical mail has become more noticeable, more memorable, and more trusted. Rather than replacing digital marketing, many businesses are using direct mail as the foundation of integrated campaigns that help them stand out in crowded markets.

With strong year-over-year gains, accelerating direct mail demand, and continued investment from businesses across industries, PostcardMania expects the positive momentum to continue throughout the remainder of 2026.

To schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or [email protected].

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to mid-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania