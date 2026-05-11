PostcardMania's Chief Evangelist Launches Free Marketing Education Series for Small Businesses and Takes Stage at Salesforce Connections 2026

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $100+ million marketing technology firm serving more than 130,000 clients, today announced a new national webinar series led by Chief Evangelist Chris Foster, alongside his upcoming featured session at Salesforce Connections 2026 on June 3-4 in Chicago, IL.

These initiatives mark a major expansion of the company's mission to deliver practical, results-driven marketing education to small and medium-sized businesses.

PostcardMania Chief Evangelist Chris Foster will launch an ongoing bi-weekly webinar series designed specifically for small businesses, marketers, and sales teams looking for practical marketing strategies they can implement immediately to increase revenue. Each session will be held at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET with the first three webinars mentioned above.

Foster, who recently joined PostcardMania, is already taking the lead in helping business owners cut through marketing noise to increase leads, improve revenue, and grow their businesses. With decades of experience in direct marketing and education — including teaching marketing at the University of California San Diego, hosting over 135 industry webcasts, and delivering keynote presentations — Foster is uniquely positioned to help small businesses and marketers navigate today's complex marketing landscape.

His first major appearance will be at Salesforce Connections 2026, where he will present the session titled "Lift Lead Response Rates 9x with Personalized Direct Mail" on June 4. The session addresses a critical challenge for modern sales teams, which is declining engagement due to overloaded inboxes and missed follow-ups. He will cover how personalized direct mail integrates with CRM workflows to help business owners and sales leaders dramatically improve response rates.

"Today, businesses are facing the massive problem of not only reaching leads, but also engaging prospects effectively at scale," said Foster. "If your follow-up isn't moving toward sales, your growth stalls. My session covers how to combine technology with the response-power of direct mail to break through the digital clutter, so teams can re-engage prospects and nurture leads in a way that gets real attention and real results."

Building on that momentum, Foster will launch an ongoing bi-weekly webinar series designed specifically for small businesses, marketers, and sales teams looking for practical marketing strategies they can implement immediately to increase revenue. Each session will be held at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET to maximize nationwide accessibility.

The first three scheduled webinars include:

Tuesday, May 12 — How to Combine Direct Mail with Online Ads for Maximum ROI

— How to Combine Direct Mail with Online Ads for Maximum ROI Tuesday, May 26 — The Small Business Marketing Blueprint: Get Leads and Bookings Every Month

— The Small Business Marketing Blueprint: Get Leads and Bookings Every Month Tuesday, June 9 — The Home Services Marketing Success Plan: More Jobs This Year

Registration for these webinars is currently open, with more being added on a continual basis as PostcardMania's educational program evolves. Future sessions will cover essential topics such as cross-channel orchestration, lifecycle marketing, lead generation systems, and industry-specific strategies, delivered in a straightforward, no-fluff format that business owners and marketers can act on immediately.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employ nearly half of the private workforce. Yet, many struggle to keep up with rapidly evolving marketing channels and technologies. PostcardMania's expanded educational initiatives aim to close that gap with real-world guidance grounded in proven results.

"Chris brings something rare to the table," said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO of PostcardMania. "He doesn't just understand marketing, he knows how to teach it in a way that business owners can actually use. I've shaped PostcardMania to help businesses get measurable results from their marketing, and these trainings are an extension of that mission. Anyone who registers for these classes will walk away with useful tools to help them succeed."

This new webinar series, along with Foster's presence at major industry events, reinforces PostcardMania's commitment to delivering accessible, results-focused marketing education that helps businesses grow and in turn strengthen the American economy at large.

For more information or to register for upcoming webinars, visit our dedicated Webinars page. You can register for Salesforce Connections 2026 online. To schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa or Chris Foster, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or [email protected].

About PostcardMania

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large businesses. The company has been featured on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists, as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, and Inc. Magazine. PostcardMania provides fully integrated marketing campaigns that combine online and offline channels to deliver measurable results. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jessica Lalau

888-338-6409

[email protected]

SOURCE PostcardMania