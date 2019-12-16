Postmates And BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Give Away Free Pizookies To Celebrate New On-Demand Delivery Partnership

"We are thrilled to add BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse to our growing list of exceptional partners," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead at Postmates. "The beloved Pizookie®, a cookie in a pizza pan topped with ice cream, enhances the launch of the relationship, as it is the most frequently ordered BJ's item on Postmates by a mile."

"We know that delivery is an important occasion for our guests and we continue to expand our reach," said Greg Trojan, CEO, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Reliability and speed are important to our guests when it comes to delivery, and we feel confident that by partnering with Postmates we will be able to deliver our menu with over 140 menu items without sacrificing quality or wait-time."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 4,200 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

*Offer valid for one (1) Pizookie® from the displayed BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse menu. Valid Monday, 12/16/19 through Sunday, 12/22/19 during BJ's Restaurants operating hours. Store and offer availability based on user location. PIZOOKIE promo code required to redeem free Pizookie® offer; must enter at checkout. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $20.00 or higher. Gift cards, merchandise, and alcohol do not count toward required minimum subtotal. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Must have or create a valid Postmates account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Postmates' computer is the official date/time keeping device for all Offers.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,200 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

ABOUT BJ'S RESTAURANTS

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu with over 140 offerings has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 208 casual dining restaurants in 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

