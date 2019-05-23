Postmates And Blue Barn Launch Exclusive Partnership For On-Demand Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates and Blue Barn, San Francisco's new style of neighborhood deli dedicated to quality food in both flavor and harvest, announced that they have exclusively partnered to bring Blue Barn's organic delights to the customer's doorstep. Now, only on Postmates, customers can get on-demand delivery of Blue Barn's thoughtful salads and toasted sandwiches as well as grilled cheese and soups all featuring ingredients sourced from local artisans.

"We are thrilled that Blue Barn, a San Francisco staple compatible with the Postmates brand, has chosen to work exclusively with us for its four locations," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead at Postmates. "We strive to help customers explore their city's unique offerings and are particularly excited to drive sales to this top merchant in our hometown."

"We are excited to exclusively partner with Postmates to extend our reach in San Francisco and bring Blue Barn right to the customers' doorsteps," said Stryker Scales, Owner, Blue Barn. "Postmates has been a tremendous partner to Blue Barn and we are excited to grow alongside them."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 65 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from the four participating Blue Barn locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT BLUE BARN

Blue Barn is a new style of neighborhood deli dedicated to quality food in both flavor and harvest. Chef driven and product oriented, our menu offers thoughtful salads, toasted sandwiches, grilled cheese and soups for a customer that values quality, ingredients and convenience from a local artisan. Committed to improving the way people eat, we pursue the sustainable and organic ideals that support the greater slow food movement and hope you will join us in these efforts. We are proud to be partnered with many local producers and are inspired most dearly by the seasonal produce harvests of Oak Hill Farm, a small, sustainable, and family-run farm located in Sonoma.

