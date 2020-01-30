Postmates And First We Feast's "Hot Ones" Give Fans A Weekend Full Of Surprises With The Spiciest Hot Wings, 49ers Richard Sherman And The Chance To Win Free Postmates For A Year!

Using the code HOTONES from Jan. 30 to Feb.1, hot wings fans in Los Angeles will be able to use the Postmates app to enter for the chance to win the exclusive "Hot Ones" pack, including wings and "Hot Ones'" signature sauces from the show, to be delivered on Sunday, Feb. 2 just in time for the football showdown. Nationally, fans can use code HOTONES in the Postmates app to enter to win a delivery of the Hot Ones sauces.

Here's your chance to go up against 49ers' Richard Sherman, who already proved he can stand the heat! Not for the faint of heart, the hotter-than-hot pack comes with a waiver to sign upon delivery for those brave enough to endure the sizzle. The pack includes wings and three "Hot Ones" sauces—The Classic, Los Calientes Rojo and The Last Dab XXX—all increasing in spice levels. This is fans' exclusive opportunity to try Los Calientes Rojo before its official release on Heatonist.com on Thursday, February 6, which is also the Season 11 premiere of "Hot Ones."

"First We Feast's 'Hot Ones' has created one of the hottest digital content series online today and is an authority on all things hot," said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing & Communications, Postmates. "This partnership couldn't be a better fit and we're excited to deliver this one-of-a-kind experience to our customers just in time for one of wing's biggest days of the year."

"Wings and football are a combination as old as time and, like anything that's been around that long, was ripe for disruption. Giving fans of both the chance to order Hot Ones wings so spicy they have to sign legal waivers to win them was an obvious whitespace we were excited to team up with Postmates to solve for," said Jonathan Hunt, EVP Marketing and Audience Development, Complex Networks.

This weekend, Postmates will be celebrating the big game with more surprise and delights including the chance to win free wings or free pizza on Postmates for a year! Help Postmates tackle the debate - which is better for the game, pizza or wings!? Use code TEAMPIZZA OR TEAMWINGS to get up to $10 off your order plus this counts as your vote in the ultimate showdown AND enters you for the chance to win a year's worth of pizza or wings!

Download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

Links: Richard Sherman taking on the Postmates x Heat Ones challenge here.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,200+ cities across the U.S. and provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST'S HOT ONES

Founded in 2012, Complex Networks' First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Its flagship series "Hot Ones," the show with hot questions and even hotter wings, averages over 4 million views per episode, has grown the channel to 8 million subscribers and over 1.3 billion views to date. "Hot Ones" won the 2018 Shorty Award for Best Web Series, the 2019 Streamy Award for Pop Culture, the 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink, and host Sean Evans won the 2018 and 2019 Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host.

ABOUT COMPLEX NETWORKS

Complex Networks champions the people, brands and new trends you need to know now, will obsess over next, and we build consumer universes around them. We're what a modern entertainment company looks like and what others have followed since 2002. From pop culture and style (Complex), food entertainment (First We Feast), music discovery (Pigeons and Planes), sneaker news (Sole Collector) to our festival of cultural convergence (ComplexCon) — if you want to be part of what's next and build valuable relationships with the audiences who live in it, come to Complex Networks.

I hereby agree and affirm that in exchange for the acceptance of The Hot Ones I agree to the conditions and terms set forth below:

1. Due to the extremely high scoville content of these wings or hot sauces, serious injury and tongue burn can be caused. These products may cause irritation or inflammation to the digestive system.

2. The Hot Ones Pack is to be consumed at my own risk, and I fully understand the potential danger if handled improperly or directly consumed.

3. I affirm that it is my option to have milk delivered as a necessary product to cope with the heat, but that it is not included in my order and entirely my responsibility to ensure its presence.

4. I will make all individuals, who I may distribute this product to, aware of all its potential dangers and harm.

5. I, hereto for myself and my successors, assigns, heirs, executors, administrators, and representatives, hereby fully release, remise, acquit, and forever discharge Postmates and First We Feast, their allied, affiliated, parent, subsidiary, and associated companies and their officers, directors, agents, attorneys, employees, and servants from any and all claims, demands, actions, causes of action, damages, obligations, omissions, liabilities, transactions, transfers, happenings, violations, promises, contracts, agreements, facts, or situations as resulting from the use, misuse, consumption, or sale of these products.

6. I am at least eighteen years of age, of sound mind and not under the influence of any drugs, alcohol or medications that would otherwise alter my ability to make decisions. By signing this agreement, I agree fully to the terms and conditions set forth herein.

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

