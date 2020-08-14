Postmates And Panera Partner To Bring Panera Favorites Straight To Doorsteps

"At Panera, our goal is to make high quality, delicious food accessible for all. We are excited to partner with Postmates to provide a new level of convenience for customers and reach more people than ever before," said Chris Correnti, Panera's SVP of Growth and Strategy.

Exclusively on Postmates from August 14-16, customers can choose to "unlock their Food Mood" when ordering from Panera and they will then receive a surprise discount* to lift their spirits or make a good day even better. Discount credits for Panera orders within the delivery radius will be applied at checkout with a minimum basket fee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Panera to the Postmates platform," said Craig Whitmer, VP, Merchant Business Development, Postmates. "Given Panera's wide range of comforting classics to hearty and nutritious options, we are confident that our users will love the range of offerings their local bakery-cafe has to offer."

Postmates is the leader in offering the largest selection in on-demand delivery from more than 600,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 4,200 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 80 of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

To order Panera delivery, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers pay zero delivery fees** when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited , for $9.99 per month.

Contactless delivery from Panera is available at bakery-cafes nationwide. To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in enabling anyone to get nearly anything on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. A market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

About Panera

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No shortcuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering, Curbside and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 2,128 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter ( @panerabread ), Facebook ( facebook.com/panerabread ) or Instagram ( @panerabread ).

*At participating Panera locations. Discount available with $15 or $25 minimum basket size (depending on discount awarded). Limit 1 use per customer. See Postmates app for details.

**Service fees and taxes may vary and apply. See www.postmates.com for details.

