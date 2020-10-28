Postmates and TikTok Launch First Creator Developed Menu: TikTok Treats
The First-Ever TikTok Creator Menu Features Some of The Year's Most Popular Food Trends on TikTok and is Now Available Exclusively on Postmates
Oct 28, 2020, 12:59 ET
SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the shared mission to inspire creativity and bring joy while also supporting local businesses, Postmates and TikTok today announced TikTok Treats, the first-ever creator-led menu featuring some of the year's most popular food trends on TikTok. TikTok Treats is available exclusively on Postmates today, October 28, through Sunday, November 22 and will feature some of the most shared food trends on the short-form video app including #cloudbread by Dialog Cafe, #whippedcoffee by Coffee N' Clothes, #pancakecereal by B Sweet and #bentobox by Sweetfin.
"TikTok and Postmates are both brands that intersect culture in creative ways. Food trends have a massive reach on TikTok so we joined forces to bring these TikTok creator favorites right to your door," said Eric Edge, SVP of Marketing and Communications at Postmates. "Through the power of creativity in the TikTok community and a few of our exclusive merchants in LA, we are excited to launch this first-ever menu collection."
These creative and widely popular food trends reached massive popularity on TikTok this year with #BentoBox seeing a reach of 259.3M, #PancakeCereal 1.6B, #WhippedCoffee 2.2B and #CloudBread 3.0B.
"From music to fashion to food, the TikTok community has built a reputation of starting movements that influence today's zeitgeist," said Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok. "As we continue to celebrate how culture starts on TikTok, we are thrilled to be partnering with leading on-demand delivery platform Postmates and beloved local LA restaurants to bring TikTok treats to fans across the city."
Check out the full menu of TikTok Treats, each item has been created and will be prepared by a locally-owned restaurant. Additionally, every TikTok Treats order will include free delivery.
- #whippedcoffee by Coffee 'N Clothes
- Price: $7.50
- Whipped Coffee or Whipped Pumpkin Coffee (+$1)
- #cloudbread by Dialog Cafe
- Price: $7
- Cloud Cupcake with a cotton candy "Cloud" topping and candied rainbow topper
- #pancakecereal by B Sweet
- Price: $8
- Ube Mini Pancake Cereal, Red Velvet Pancake Cereal or Buttermilk Mini Pancake Cereal (requests for Oat Milk available for $4)
- #bentobox by Sweetfin
- Price: $20
- Limited edition Bento Box including Spicy Tuna over bamboo rice, Yuzu Salmon over citrus kale, yuzu truffle avocado dip with taro chips and chile ginger noodles
From now until November 22, limited quantities of each menu item will be available each day in LA, while supplies last within the delivery radius. Get them before they sell out! To order contactless delivery from TikTok Treats, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.
