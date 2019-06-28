Postmates Appoints Kristin Reinke to its Board of Directors

"As Postmates continues to innovate and shape the on-demand delivery category, Kristin brings a wide range of financial expertise and experience to our board of directors," said Bastian Lehmann, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Postmates. "Given her impressive track record at Google and Oracle, I am confident her leadership will have meaningful impact on Postmates as we continue to grow."

A member of Google's finance leadership team since 2005, Reinke has helped Google transition from a startup to a multi-billion dollar company, leading various initiatives across Google's finance and business organizations to scale its product portfolios. Prior to joining Google, Kristin was at Oracle Corporation, where she ran Global Business Practices for its Alliances & Channels, and started her career at Arthur Andersen.

Reinke currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Economic Advisory Council. Reinke earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University, is an alumnae of the London Business School and is also a Certified Public Accountant.

"Postmates has established itself as the market leader with a focus on innovation and route efficiency in the fast-growing on-demand delivery sector. Given their strong execution, accelerating growth, and financial discipline, they are well positioned for continued market growth across the US," said Reinke. "I'm thrilled to join the board."

Postmates continues to lead innovation in the on-demand delivery category, having introduced Delivery as a Service in 2015, which allows businesses of all sizes to directly integrate and leverage Postmates' delivery platform from their own app or website. In 2016 Postmates was the first to launch Postmates Unlimited, bringing a unique membership program to its customers. In 2018 it was the first to bring to market rovers called Serve as part of its internal robotics team. And in 2019, Postmates continued to innovate with Postmates Party, giving customers free delivery by surfacing trending restaurants within their neighborhood every five minutes.

Postmates recently announced it had expanded to a thousand additional cities, bringing the city total to more than 3,500 in the US, serving more than 70% of US households.

About Postmates

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

