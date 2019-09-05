Postmates Celebrates The End Of Summer With "Postmania" Huge Delivery Deals Nationwide

"Postmania is exactly what our customers need as they wrap up summer and, for many of them, head back to school," said Eric Edge, SVP, Marketing & Communications, Postmates. "With thousands of merchants participating, this is a great way for customers in our 3,500+ cities to take a break this weekend and order in."

From hearty mainstays like burgers and wings to lighter options like juices and tacos, there is a deal for any weekend craving. Customers can enjoy a range of exciting discounts including free delivery, $5 off $20, 50% off and more. (See Postmania video here .)

A full list of deals can be found on the Postmates app. Sample savings include:

Boston Market - 10% off

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill - 10% off

Checkers - 10% off when you spend $20

Church's Chicken - 10% off when you spend $20

Del Taco - 10% off when you spend $20

Fatburger - $3 off $15

off Hooters - $3 off $15

off Jack In The Box - 10% off

Jamba - 10% off

Juice Generation - 10% off

Luke's Lobster - $3 off $15

off Ono Hawaiian Bbq - 10% off

Panera Bread - 10% off when you spend $20

Rally's - 10% off when you spend $20

Sweetfin - 10% off when you spend $20

Trejos Tacos - $5 off $20

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

The company continues to deliver innovative new products and campaigns for customers including Postmates Party , where customers always get free delivery on trending restaurants near them, and the newest Group Ordering feature that allows friends to place one order through multiple devices from a shared link.

To take advantage of Postmania and order from participating restaurants, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they become a member of Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, for only $9.99 per month.

