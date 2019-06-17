Postmates Delivers The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Lunch Meal Pack For Free To Celebrate Amazon Prime Video's Hit Comedy Show
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Meal Packs Provided by Canter's Deli, Lenny's Deli and Art's Deli in LA and Lenwich in NYC Will Be Available For Free On Postmates June 17 to 21
Jun 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to a good laugh, Amazon Prime Video's hit comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel delivers. Starting June 17 through June 21, 2019, Postmates users will be able to order a marvelous and FREE giveaway in Los Angeles and New York City with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Meal Pack. True to the cuisine of the era and the show's Jewish roots, the meal pack will include a pastrami on rye sandwich, a pickle, a black and white cookie, and Steiner tomato juice. To top it off, Susie Myerson, everyone's favorite on-screen talent manager, is leaving a special treat in each of the meal packs that'll leave everyone a bit "flushed."
"Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a phenomenal show that has solidified its place in pop culture and we at Postmates are proud to bring a taste of its brilliance right to fans' doorsteps," said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing & Communications, Postmates. "Delivering this exclusive and unique offer to our customers is a way for Amazon Studios to bring the show to life and connect with our customers."
In its first season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned two Golden Globes and eight wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards, where the show made comedy series history.
To order, open the Postmates app on iOS or Android and find "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" collection to place an order.
Postmates will deliver free lunch from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with food provided by Canter's Deli, Lenny's Deli and Art's Deli in Los Angeles and Lenwich in New York City while supplies last.
ABOUT POSTMATES
Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.
