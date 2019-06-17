Postmates Delivers The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Lunch Meal Pack For Free To Celebrate Amazon Prime Video's Hit Comedy Show

"Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a phenomenal show that has solidified its place in pop culture and we at Postmates are proud to bring a taste of its brilliance right to fans' doorsteps," said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing & Communications, Postmates. "Delivering this exclusive and unique offer to our customers is a way for Amazon Studios to bring the show to life and connect with our customers."

In its first season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned two Golden Globes and eight wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards, where the show made comedy series history.

To order, open the Postmates app on iOS or Android and find "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" collection to place an order.

Postmates will deliver free lunch from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with food provided by Canter's Deli, Lenny's Deli and Art's Deli in Los Angeles and Lenwich in New York City while supplies last.

*While supplies last.

