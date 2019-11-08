Postmates Introduces Postmates App For Shopify Merchants To Enable Same Day Delivery

"Our mission is to bring more offline merchants, online," said Akshay Thakor, Vice President, Business Operations, Postmates. "By giving merchants on Shopify an on-demand delivery offering, we are able to help these merchants better compete and meet their customers right where they are."

From within Shopify, merchants can view the orders they need to fulfill through the Postmates Delivery app. In addition, merchants will also receive an email notification whenever their customers place an order and choose the 2-hour delivery option. For the initial launch, merchants have the ability to manually create deliveries. They are able to do this from the Postmates App Dashboard or directly from Shopify's Orders page.

With the new Postmates app for Shopify, retailers can add on-demand delivery to any transaction with just a touch of a button - no technical experience is required. By adding a delivery offering, businesses can:

Drive more revenue

Increase their reach

Order and schedule future deliveries

Recently, Postmates announced a similar offering to Square Sellers , giving on-demand delivery capabilities to Square's small business sellers. Postmates introduced our delivery API, now called Delivery as a Service, in 2014 which allows businesses of all sizes to directly integrate and leverage Postmates delivery platform from their own app or website. We partner with some of the world's largest brands including Walmart and 7-11 through our Delivery as a Service product, enabling and fulfilling delivery through these retailers' owned websites and apps. Now we're bringing those capabilities to SMBs.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

