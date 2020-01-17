Postmates Is Giving Away $1 Million Worth Of Chicken For Game Day This Weekend

"Our data shows that chicken is one of the top Postmated items during football games and we are here to fuel game day for fans with one million dollars worth of free chicken!" said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing and Communications at Postmates. "Not only will Postmates make feeding the game day crew easy with incredible deals on chicken, our Group Ordering feature in the app makes it that much faster and efficient to collect everyone's game day requests."

To get in on the million dollars worth of chicken giveaways, open Postmates, find your favorite chicken order and use the code FREECHICKEN. The offer is available on Sunday, January 19 only. To join Postmates, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they become a member of Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, for only $9.99 per month.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets across the Southwest and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,000+ cities across the U.S. and provides access to over 500,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .



SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

https://postmates.com

