Postmates Launches First Annual "Prawn Day"

" More than half of Amazon shoppers are expected to spend the next two days seeking out great deals online and shopping from the comfort of their home or office. What better day to launch our first annual Prawn Day, giving customers unique content and free delivery on select merchants, all thanks to these friendly creatures from the sea," said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing and Communications at Postmates. "On Prawn Day, just Postmate it!"

In addition to being able to order from the more than 500,000 merchants on Postmates, customers will find unique Prawn facts that are sure to leave them hungry for more.

The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US. To take advantage of Prawn Day and order from participating restaurants, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they become a member of Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, for only $7.99 per month when paid annually.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

