Postmates Named Exclusive Delivery Partner For SUGARFISH And KazuNori

Starting today, all orders from SUGARFISH, KazuNori and sister company HiHo Cheeseburger will exclusively be delivered for a flat fee $5.99. Postmates Pickup, recently introduced in San Francisco, enables customers to order and pay for their items without paying a delivery fee. This option will be available to customers in the coming weeks for SUGARFISH, KazuNori, and HiHo Cheeseburger.

"SUGARFISH is one of the most popular restaurants on the Postmates platform - and maybe the most quality-obsessed - so we're thrilled to be named their exclusive delivery and pickup partner," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. "As the market leader in Los Angeles and given our expansive growth in New York City, we are confident that we do an incredible job serving a forward-thinking brand like the Sushi Nozawa Group."

SUGARFISH is dedicated to delivering a sushi dining experience based on quality ingredients, painstaking preparation, and a balance of texture, temperature and contrast that elevates the flavor of each piece of sushi. KazuNori's commitment to quality is the same, but with a focus on rolls. In short, Sushi Nozawa Group is fanatical about serving simply amazing food.

"Whether our guests visit our restaurants or eat at home - the quality of our food is always our top concern," said Jerry A. Greenberg, co-founder of Sushi Nozawa Group and HiHo Cheeseburger. "Focusing our efforts with one exclusive partner allows us to deliver the best food and experience possible for our guests."

Postmates is the largest on-demand delivery network in the Los Angeles market -- with about a million local deliveries made each month. Postmates continued its meteoric growth in Los Angeles this past year, with continued geographic expansion and a 73 percent year-over-year increase in sales.

About Postmates

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "everything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates originated on-demand delivery and now helps customers in over 50 U.S. metropolitan markets get whatever they need, whenever they need it. Postmates has the largest on-demand delivery fleet in the U.S. of more than 160,000 Postmates operating domestically, as well as in the company's first international market of Mexico City. Postmates provides access to +250,000 merchants and is helping transform the way food and merchandise move around cities – by connecting the city to customers, while helping local brick and mortar businesses better compete against retail goliaths. Headquartered in San Francisco, with 600 employees, Postmates is building a movement. Have chips but no guac? Postmate it. Your date night? Postmate it. Game day? Postmate it. Run out of caffeine? Postmate it. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

About Sushi Nozawa Group

Sushi Nozawa Group of Los Angeles created SUGARFISH, Nozawa Bar, and KazuNori. SUGARFISH is full-service restaurant obsessively focused on the quality of the sushi. Nozawa Bar is a fine dining, omakase-only sushi bar for the adventurous sushi eater. KazuNori, the Original Hand Roll Bar, is a casual restaurant with a singular focus on serving the freshest, highest quality hand rolls.

