Postmates Palooza Is Here For Summer

"Postmates Palooza is our time to bring the best deals of the year to our customers from thousands of their favorite merchants," said Eric Edge, SVP Marketing and Communications at Postmates. "This is a perfect way for many of our more than 500,000 merchants to reach customers across 3,500 cities with a great deal. From Chipotle to Fatburger, customers just have to open the Postmates Palooza feed to start saving."

From burritos to burgers and falafel to fries, Postmates Palooza is the ultimate summer festival without having to leave the house featuring some of the biggest names in food like Chipotle, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Veggie Grill, The Halal Guys (and more) where customers can score up to 50% off. If they are in the mood for Fatburger, they can get $3 off orders of $15. If chicken wings are what they need, they can order Hooters for 10% off and so much more!

"We're excited to be a part of this year's Postmates Palooza and provide our customers with not only the ultimate in convenience, but also a great discount," said Thayer Wiederhorn, Chief Marketing Officer of FAT Brands. "With Postmates, they enable us to bring our delicious burgers to wherever our customers are."

To kick things off, check out Postmates' blog for the latest "The Receipt" from Chance the Rapper to get an inside look into his order history and this weekend, score deals from some of his favorite spots like Fat Sal's or Roscoe's with Postmates Palooza!

Postmates continues to deliver innovative new products and campaigns for customers including Postmates Party, where customers always get free delivery on trending restaurants near them. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US. To take advantage of Postmates Paloozaand order from participating restaurants, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they become a member of Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, for only $9.99 per month.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

