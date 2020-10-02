Postmates Partners With Both Los Angeles Rams And Baltimore Ravens As Official Mobile Ordering Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens to be both teams' official mobile order delivery partner. The Rams and the Ravens are the first to name Postmates as an on-demand delivery partner.

"As fans are watching games from their house, they can use Postmates to bring their favorite gameday foods directly to their door," said Justin Esch, VP of Partnerships, Postmates. "This season is unique and we're excited to bring local favorites to fans in Los Angeles and Baltimore."

"We are excited to join with Postmates to bring our fans and their customers closer to Rams football all year round," said Los Angeles Rams VP of Partnership Marketing Lexi vonderLieth. "Postmates' commitment to innovation and to the community will help us enhance gamedays and beyond across Los Angeles."

"During these unprecedented times, we want Ravens gameday, and all the rich traditions that go along with it, to remain special for our fans," said Ravens Sr. VP, Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz. "Through this partnership with Postmates, we're excited to offer our fans a convenient, quick and safe way to enjoy their favorite gameday foods while cheering on the Ravens from home."

These team deals come on the heels of the Postmates announcement with the NFL being named the league's Official On-Demand Food Delivery Partner of the NFL. Throughout the season, Postmates will be rolling out new promotions and experiences on behalf of each team.

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

