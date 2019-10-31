Postmates Partners With Dine Brands To Provide On-Demand Delivery From Thousands Of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® And IHOP® Locations

"Both Applebee's and IHOP are very popular on the Postmates platform," said Craig Whitmer, VP, Merchant Business Development, Postmates. "We are thrilled to provide customers access to these restaurants in the 3,500+ cities we operate in and as we near the busy holiday season, there is no better time to Postmate It."

From the outset of the partnership, Postmates and Dine Brands will integrate delivery orders directly into Applebee's and IHOP's Point of Sale ("POS") systems, respectively, which will streamline the order fulfillment process and provide for an even better experience for guests.

"Dine is committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences for our guests, whether they are enjoying our craveable meals at home or in our restaurants. We are proud to join forces with partners such as Postmates, who is aligned with our guest centric value," said Steve Joyce, CEO Dine Brands.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from Applebee's or IHOP, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN ), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,700 restaurants combined in 18 countries and approximately 370 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com .

