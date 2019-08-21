Postmates Partners With Stride to Give Their Fleet Access to Health & Wealth Benefits & Discounts

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the on-demand pioneer's enduring commitmen t to invest in the upward mobility of gig workers, both on and off the platform, Postmates announced an expanded partnership with Stride Health to provide its 350,000 fleet of Postmates access to a full suite of health and wealth benefits and rewards through the Stride mobile app.

"In the modern gig economy where workers exercise unprecedented autonomy to decide if, when, for how long, and for whom they work, we must work across stakeholders to build a new social compact and safety net that provides flexible app workers with appropriate work injury protections, healthcare, and civil rights," said Vikrum Aiyer, VP of Public Policy & Strategic Communications at Postmates. "Until then, there are steps we as an industry can and must take today to elevate the standards of the gig economy and we're proud to partner with Stride to help our fleet unlock a full suite of tools that will decrease medical expenses, connect with physicians on-demand, and reduce the cost of prescriptions."

Through the partnership, the Postmates Fleet will have access to a full suite of health and wealth benefits from Stride's mobile app, including:

Access to Affordable health, dental, vision, life, accident, and disability insurance;

Discounts on prescriptions, online doctor visits, and eyewear;

Financial tools including health savings, no-fee checking and savings accounts, and mileage and expense tracking;

Over 100,000 deals on everything from auto repair to phone service to movies to travel.

"Finding the right health insurance plan, planning for tax obligations and dealing with day-to-day expenses are stressful, time-consuming and costly activities for gig workers," said Noah Lang, CEO and co-founder of Stride. "We're so proud to be partnering with Postmates to help their Fleet save time and money on these items and help them keep more of their income."

While legislative bodies across the country debate the future of worker protections in the gig economy tomorrow, Postmates has led the on-demand sector today pioneering and piloting a suite of new health, financial, and career workplace initiatives . By developing those initiatives and safety net models in partnership with its own Board of couriers --who advise on benefits most befitting a mobile workforce--Postmates has been sharing data & insights from these benefits experiments with its nationwide fleet, policymakers, and industry competitors to raise industry standards in how gig workers are respected and protected.

The future of work looks different than it did a decade ago, but in a world where data is king, Postmates considers worker input the most important data of all. Which is why the creation of a Fleet Advisory Board has been imperative to elevate gig voices within Postmates headquarters, and has led to:

The creation of career pathway opportunities in response to learning many Postmates were earning on the platform as a short term stop-gap;

Apprenticeship programs where individuals can earn & learn through US Department of Labor apprenticeship models;

Deployment of savings tools - and faster disbursements of earnings, as an alternative to bi-weekly paychecks;

Bringing on-line trust & safety resources in partnership with experts such as the National Center for Victims of Crime to guide the welfare of Postmates as they make deliveries in communities;

Direct guidance on pay standards and new policy frameworks being proposed to lawmakers across multiple states.

The Postmates Fleet will be able to access the Stride platform by visiting https://stridebenefits.com/postmates beginning August 21, 2019.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Stride

Stride is the first benefits platform designed specifically for independent workers, helping them save time and money on insurance, taxes and hundreds of thousands of products and services. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped over 1 million workers save over $1 billion, and partners with the world's leading platforms and employers of non-benefited workers including Uber, Postmates, DoorDash, GrubHub, Rover, Care.com, TaskRabbit and Keller Williams and more to provide their workers access to health and wealth benefits and perks. The company is backed by Venrock, New Enterprise Associates and F-Prime Capital Partners.

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

