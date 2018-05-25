Postmates Teams Up With 7-Eleven And Nestle To Offer A Free Pint Of Ice Cream Via Delivery This Memorial Day Weekend

"We know that many of our customers like to have low-key three day weekends, so we're thrilled to team up with 7-Eleven and Nestle to offer customers free pints of Häagen-Dazs this Memorial Day weekend," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead at Postmates. "7-Eleven and Postmates are the ultimate duo in convenience. In the last couple of years, we've delivered everything from snacks to pizza to 30,000 Slurpee® drinks."

To order, customers simply download the app through an iOS, Android or Postmates.com. Find the free ice cream group and choose your desired flavor. Postmates coordinates the delivery from the most convenient outlet and a nearby Postmate will fulfill order in minutes (35 minutes on average).

"To kick off summer, we thought bringing pint-sized convenience to our customers with free Häagen-Dazs ice cream was a delicious idea," said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer Gurmeet Singh. "During Memorial Day weekend people are celebrating and enjoying the end of school, family vacations, trips to the pool and fun with friends. The weekend promotion brings convenience to the customer so they can focus on the fun."

All deliveries from 7-Eleven® stores are $1.99 this weekend. For customers who are part of Postmates Unlimited, the company's subscription service, deliveries will be free if the customer spends $20 or more. Average delivery times for Postmates orders are under 35 minutes.

* Terms & Conditions: Valid Friday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m. local time through Sunday, May 27 at 11.59 p.m. local time in participation cities and through participating locations. Subject to availability and while supplies last. Limit one free pint per delivery.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "everything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates is the first and leading company in the on-demand space. While some companies try to build a warehouse outside of a city and funnel goods into it, Postmates believes that our cities, our towns and our communities are our warehouses. Headquartered in San Francisco, with 550 employees, Postmates is building a movement. Have chips but no guac? Postmate it. Your date night? Postmate it. Game day? Postmate it. Run out of caffeine? Postmate it. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

ABOUT 7-ELEVEN, INC.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

