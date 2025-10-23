PostNet celebrates franchise excellence with its 2025 Franchise of the Year Award

Greg and Ladona Claiborne, owners of PostNet Round Rock, Texas, honored for their exceptional

leadership, business growth and community impact

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has announced that Greg and Ladona Claiborne, owners of PostNet Round Rock, Texas, were named its 2025 Franchisee of the Year at the company's 31st annual conference in Chicago.

PostNet Round Rock, Texas, owner Greg Claiborne accepts the printing and shipping solutions company's 2025 Franchise of the Year Award at its 31st annual convention held in Chicago.

"Every year our franchisees consistently show the vision, tenacity and ability it takes to succeed, and this year was no exception," PostNet Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "Greg and Ladona exemplify everything that makes our network thrive. They're engaged leaders, strong operators and trusted community partners. Their center consistently delivers outstanding results while maintaining a team culture built on service and integrity."

The Franchisee of the Year award is PostNet's highest individual honor, presented annually to a franchise owner who demonstrates outstanding operational performance, customer service, leadership and community involvement. Recipients are selected from among hundreds of PostNet franchisees worldwide who consistently go above and beyond to represent the brand's core values and commitment to excellence.

The Claibornes, who have owned and operated the Round Rock center since 2007, are former corporate professionals with backgrounds in business development and operations. They have leveraged their experiences to grow the center into one of PostNet's best-performing locations nationwide.

"This recognition isn't just about me," Greg Claiborne said. "It reflects the countless customers who trust us with their projects and the team members who show up every day ready to solve problems and deliver results. Running this center has been the most challenging and rewarding chapter of my career. It will be exciting to see what we can accomplish next."

PostNet is a global leader in printing, shipping, and design services, providing small businesses and consumers with convenient, high-quality solutions to meet their everyday needs, including custom graphic design and marketing materials, packing and shipping services, and mailbox rentals.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

www.fortidia.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.packsend.co.uk - www.worldoptions.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.spedingo.com/en

SOURCE PostNet