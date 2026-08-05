PostNet opens new Hialeah location led by experienced logistics specialist

Former UPS leader Rolando Sardinas brings nearly four decades of shipping expertise to provide printing, shipping and business solutions for local businesses and residents

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality shipping, printing and logistics solutions, today announced the opening of a new center in Hialeah, Florida, at 2750 W. 68th Street, Suite 105.

Location owner Rolando Sardinas said that PostNet Hialeah will provide local businesses, entrepreneurs and residents with professional printing, shipping, graphic design and business services backed by personalized customer support. He is also planning a grand opening celebration to be held later this summer.

As the owner of the new PostNet location in Hialeah, Florida, Rolando Sardinas is bringing his extensive shipping and logistics expertise to the community.

Four Decades of Logistics Experience

After nearly 39 years with UPS, Sardinas decided to pursue business ownership and continue serving customers in a new way. His background in shipping and logistics made PostNet a natural fit as he looks to expand his expertise into commercial printing while supporting businesses throughout the Hialeah community.

"I've spent my career moving packages and keeping operations running efficiently," Sardinas said. "Opening a PostNet center allows me to build on that experience while helping local businesses and residents with the printing, shipping and business services they need to succeed. I look forward to becoming a trusted resource for our neighbors and helping local businesses grow."

Committed to Serving the Local Community

Throughout his career, Sardinas volunteered with non-profits supported by UPS and participated in several business resource groups. As a PostNet owner, he plans to continue giving back by supporting local organizations and building lasting relationships throughout the community.

PostNet Vice President of Franchise Development Bill McPherson said Sardinas' experience and commitment to local charities will be a plus for the Hialeah community.

"Rolando understands that success comes from building relationships and earning customer trust," McPherson said. "He's bringing decades of experience, a strong work ethic and a genuine commitment to helping people, and those qualities will make PostNet Hialeah an important resource for local businesses and residents."

For more information about PostNet Hialeah, visit locations.postnet.com/fl/hialeah/2750-w-68th-st. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With over 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and South Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. In 2024 the company rebranded under Fortidia. For more information about PostNet services, visit postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A.—a company headquartered in Italy—and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform—including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com -

SOURCE PostNet