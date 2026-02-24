PostNet earns spot on Franchise Direct's 2026 Top 100 Global Franchises list

The No. 88 ranking highlights the printing and shipping solutions company's global growth, franchise system performance and long-term brand stability

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today that it has been ranked No. 88 on Franchise Direct's 2026 Top 100 Franchises list, a well-known industry benchmark that evaluates franchise brands worldwide on a range of performance, growth and support metrics.

PostNet ranks No. 88 on Franchise Direct’s 2026 Top 100 Global Franchises list, reflecting its expanding global footprint and franchise owner success.

Franchise Direct's Top 100 Franchises report assesses brands using a comprehensive methodology that considers factors such as system sales performance, number of locations, year-over-year unit growth, company longevity, franchising experience, financial assistance, and standard investment and royalty structures.

"PostNet was chosen because of the measurable performance of our network and the stability of our franchise model," PostNet Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "We've demonstrated steady unit growth, strong sales across markets and a support structure that allows entrepreneurs to enter the industry with clarity around investment, training and operational guidance."

With nearly three decades of franchising experience, PostNet continues to expand its footprint by equipping franchise owners with diversified revenue streams that include:

Design services for small and mid-sized businesses

Commercial and digital print solutions

Shipping and logistics services

Ecommerce and fulfillment support

Marketing services tailored to small and mid-sized businesses

"Our model stands out for its balance of accessibility and scalability," McPherson said. "We provide franchise owners with a practical initial investment, comprehensive onboarding and ongoing business coaching, which translates into sustainable performance at the center level. This recognition from Franchise Direct underscores PostNet's commitment to practical, sustainable growth across our network."

As part of the Fortidia platform, PostNet leverages global infrastructure and resources while maintaining a locally owned, community-focused business model that empowers franchisees to serve small and mid-sized businesses effectively.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

