PostNet reports strong franchise growth in 2025 with 32 awarded franchises and 14 new locations

Expansion reflects continued demand from both new entrepreneurs and existing franchise owners

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today that it experienced strong franchise development in 2025, awarding 32 franchises across its network.

PostNet's 2025 growth includes:

PostNet experienced strong franchise growth in 2025, reflecting continued demand from both new entrepreneurs and existing franchise owners.

14 new locations opened

18 ownership transfers completed

7 franchises awarded to existing owners expanding their footprint

25 franchises awarded to new owners joining the PostNet family

The 32 awarded franchises significantly exceed the typical annual development pace for many franchise brands, which generally award between five and 20 new franchises per year depending on system size and growth stage.

"PostNet's continued growth shows the strength of our business model and the confidence entrepreneurs have in our brand," PostNet Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "The expansion of existing franchise owners and the addition of new owners underscore the strength of our system in creating valuable opportunities for business ownership while supporting the evolving needs of small and mid-sized businesses."

The addition of 14 new locations in 2025 expands PostNet's ability to support communities with services that help businesses operate and grow. Centers provide a range of solutions, including commercial and digital printing, shipping and logistics support, marketing services and ecommerce fulfillment.

"Our franchise owners are deeply connected to the communities they serve," McPherson said. "Their local relationships combined with PostNet's global resources allow them to deliver personalized business solutions that their customers need to succeed."

PostNet continues to attract franchise candidates seeking a service-based business model supported by established systems, comprehensive training and ongoing operational guidance. The brand's steady expansion reflects a balanced approach that encourages both new ownership and multi-unit growth within the network.

For more information about PostNet, visit www.postnet.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com

SOURCE PostNet