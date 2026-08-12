PostNet opens new veteran-owned location in Alexandria, Virginia

Owners Eric Bell and Nick Munchel bring printing, shipping and business services to local entrepreneurs, nonprofits and families

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality shipping, printing and logistics solutions, has opened a new veteran-owned center in Alexandria, Virginia, at 6471 Old Beulah Street, and will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at the new location.

Owned by Eric Bell and Nick Munchel, PostNet Alexandria will provide local entrepreneurs, nonprofits, government professionals, military families and growing businesses with printing, shipping, design and business services backed by personalized support.

PostNet Alexandria owners Nick Munchel, left, and Eric Bell celebrate the opening of their new veteran-owned location, serving the local community with printing, shipping and business services.

The grand opening event, in coordination with the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce and the Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce, will include refreshments, music and invited guests from area businesses and civic and nonprofit organizations.

Veteran leadership brings a service-first approach

After a combined 25 years of military service and professional experience in government contracting, finance and nonprofit mentorship, Bell and Munchel saw PostNet as a way to help organizations and businesses in their area succeed.

"Every successful organization relies on clear communication, dependable logistics, strong branding and trusted relationships," Bell said. "PostNet Alexandria was built around that idea. We want customers to feel like they have an advisor who understands their goals and can help them look professional, communicate more effectively and move their best ideas forward."

Committed to giving back to the community

Bell and Munchel also plan to partner with local schools, nonprofits and youth organizations by providing printing and marketing services while supporting fundraising initiatives, chamber events and volunteer efforts. The owners are involved with A Few Good MENtors, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young men, and support the D.C. Divas women's football team.

"Eric and Nick understand that PostNet is at its best when it becomes an active part of the community," said PostNet Vice President of Franchise Development Bill McPherson. "Their commitment to serving others, combined with their leadership experience, gives them everything they need to build a thriving PostNet location. We expect them to become a go-to resource for businesses and organizations throughout Alexandria."

For more information about PostNet Alexandria, visit locations.postnet.com/va/alexandria/6471-old-beulah-street. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With over 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and South Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. In 2024 the company rebranded under Fortidia. For more information about PostNet services, visit postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A.—a company headquartered in Italy—and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform—including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com

SOURCE PostNet