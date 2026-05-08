Poston Communications Launches PostonAI for Legal and Professional Services Marketing and Communications

AI Platform Delivers a Secure Agentic and Model-Agnostic Solution and Implementation Team to Drive Immediate Use Cases and Results

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poston Communications announced today the launch of PostonAI, an agentic artificial intelligence platform, solution and consultancy that puts decades of legal and professional services marketing context and expertise directly into the hands of law firm, legal department, legal tech, and legal association business development and communications departments. Designed to be deployed immediately with no lengthy implementation process, PostonAI gives legal marketing professionals access to 115-plus AI agents, workflows and skills, all within a model-agnostic, secure, SOC 2 Type 2-certified environment that never uses client data for model training. Poston Communications serves as each client's implementation partner, guided by legal and marketing industry AI experts who form a leading team of internal and external technology and change management consultants.

"As law firms face mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable AI usage and return on investment from their AI and marketing investments, PostonAI delivers a practical, proven solution that is ready to launch today and generate results immediately," said Dave Poston, CEO and general counsel of Poston Communications. "Unlike general-purpose language models and AI tools, PostonAI is built around the specific workflows, compliance requirements and brand standards of professional services firms, making it the most targeted AI platform available to legal marketing professionals today."

Agentic AI Immediately Available for Legal and Professional Services Business Development, Marketing and Communications Use Cases

Specific and highly requested workflows include client alert and thought leadership drafting, pitch and proposal development, client team and business target initiatives, attorney biography and profile generation, practice area description workflows, press release and media content distribution, awards and rankings research and nominations, and LinkedIn and other social content tools.

For firms seeking deeper customization, PostonAI builds bespoke, white-labeled AI applications tailored to each firm's brand standards and workflows, turning one-off initiatives into long-term, recurring value that can be shared with vendor partners and other external stakeholders.

Detailed Specifications About the PostonAI Platform, Solution and Consultancy

PostonAI differs from generic AI tools in 10 distinct ways, starting with its model-agnostic approach, uniquely combining the strengths of ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini to deliver the best output for each specific task. The platform provides privacy, confidentiality and an enterprise-grade Google Cloud infrastructure and SOC 2 Type 2-certified environment, ensuring data is never comingled or used to train the underlying models. Agents learn about a firm, its matters and strategic positioning to produce analysis and content reflective of a firm's unique tone and risk tolerance. The platform is scalable from a single workflow to an AI-enabled marketing function, with Poston and its partners providing support and AI-adoption training to drive engagement.

PostonAI is a Poston Communications offering, built and delivered with the support of two specialist partners. InnovAItion Partners serves as Poston's technology partner, building the platform's underlying AI workflows and supporting Poston with custom workflow development and technology implementations for client engagements. Ready Cultures serves as Poston's change management partner, guiding adoption, training and cultural alignment.

Law firms and professional service firms interested in learning more about PostonAI or scheduling a demonstration can visit https://postoncommunications.com/postonai.

About Poston Communications

Poston Communications is a top-ranked global agency providing communications, content, marketing, public relations, and crisis and litigation PR for law firms, professional services and B2B technology companies. Ranked among the top 20 U.S. crisis and litigation PR firms by Chambers and Partners and Legal 500, Poston has designed and executed communications to impact businesses and improve lives for more than 20 years. Visit the agency at https://postoncommunications.com/.

Contact:

Rhonda Ulrich

Content Strategist and AI Specialist

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Poston Communications