Postoperative Acute Pain Market to Grow Immensely at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the postoperative acute pain market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the anticipated launch of emerging therapies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and an increase in R&D activities, among others.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Postoperative Acute Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postoperative acute pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Postoperative Acute Pain Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for postoperative acute pain in the US is expected to grow with a significant 7.9% CAGR by 2032.

by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of postoperative pain in the US was reported as ~47 million in 2022.

in 2022. The US accounted for approximately 44% of moderate and around 30% of severe cases based on severity-specific cases.

of moderate and around of severe cases based on severity-specific cases. Leading postoperative acute pain companies such as Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma, Concentric Analgesics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Therapeutics, Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer , and others are developing novel postoperative acute pain drugs that can be available in the postoperative acute pain market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel postoperative acute pain drugs that can be available in the postoperative acute pain market in the coming years. The promising postoperative acute pain therapies in the pipeline include TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), AVE-901 (IV Tramadol), CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride), BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major postoperative acute pain market share @ Postoperative Acute Pain Market Report

Postoperative Acute Pain Overview

Acute postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention. It not only contributes to delayed recovery and extended hospital stay but also elevates the risk of complications such as wound infections and problems related to the respiratory or cardiovascular systems. Failure to address this pain can lead to diminished patient satisfaction, heightened morbidity and mortality rates, and financial burdens. Chronic postsurgical pain (CPSP) is a condition in which acute pain persists and becomes resistant. CPSP is a result of inflammation caused by tissue trauma or direct nerve injury, and it can be categorized as either nociceptive or neuropathic.

To ensure effective treatment, it is essential to accurately diagnose, assess, and record the condition. This systematic approach is crucial for attaining optimal pain relief, resulting in a gentle and bearable feeling of pressure at the surgical site with minimal negative impacts. Accurate identification of the pain type and intensity is pivotal for delivering appropriate and focused care for acute pain. A comprehensive and skilled approach, encompassing expertise, psychological insight, and ethical considerations, is imperative for this process.

Postoperative Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The postoperative acute pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postoperative acute pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the US. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The postoperative acute pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the US segmented into:

Total Postoperative Acute Pain Incident Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Visit-specific Surgical Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Severity-specific Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Treatment Market

The objective of postoperative pain management is not just to reduce pain intensity but also to enhance patient comfort and improve postoperative outcomes. Effective pain control involves employing various combinations of regional analgesic techniques and the systemic administration of analgesic agents. Pharmacological approaches to pain relief encompass medications from diverse drug classes. These include opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and acetaminophen. Additionally, healthcare providers may choose to address acute pain using benzodiazepines, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha-2 agonists, gamma-aminobutyric agonists, and cannabinoids.

Topical agents like capsaicin and lidocaine are also utilized. It is important to note that medications for pain management carry certain associated risks, and some can be quite severe. Therefore, exercising caution is crucial when prescribing pharmacologic pain treatment, especially in specific populations such as older adults, individuals with comorbidities and/or polypharmacy, those with a history of substance abuse, pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children and adolescents.

Non-drug treatments for pain are increasingly being employed to circumvent issues linked to drug-based therapies. Non-drug interventions encompass a range of options such as acupuncture, psychological methods (cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction), chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, massage therapy, exercise, and various complementary and alternative medicine therapies (CAM).

To know more about postoperative acute pain treatment guidelines, visit @ Postoperative Acute Pain Management

Postoperative Acute Pain Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]): Teikoku Pharma

Vocacapsaicin (CA-008): Concentric Analgesics

F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib): Arthritis Innovation Corporation/MedinCell

SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle): Surface Ophthalmics

SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%): Salvat Laboratories

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension): Formosa Pharmaceuticals

OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%): Oculis

AVE-901 (IV Tramadol): Avenue Therapeutics

CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride): Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC

BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine): Bayer

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for postoperative acute pain @ Drugs for Postoperative Acute Pain Treatment

Postoperative Acute Pain Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the postoperative acute pain market are expected to change in the coming years. One crucial driver is the rising number of surgical procedures globally, leading to an increased prevalence of postoperative acute pain. The growing awareness about pain management and the importance of patient comfort post-surgery has prompted healthcare providers to adopt advanced and efficient pain management solutions, thereby boosting the postoperative acute pain market.

Additionally, technological advancements in pain management devices and pharmaceuticals are shaping the postoperative acute pain market landscape. The development of innovative analgesic drugs, targeted delivery systems, and non-invasive pain relief modalities contributes significantly to postoperative acute pain market growth. Moreover, an aging population and a surge in chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions contribute to the expanding postoperative acute pain market size.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of postoperative acute pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the postoperative acute pain market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the postoperative acute pain market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the postoperative acute pain market. Market challenges include regulatory hurdles, especially concerning the approval and commercialization of new pain management drugs and devices. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and the integration of digital health solutions in pain management are expected to redefine the postoperative acute pain market dynamics in the coming years.

Moreover, postoperative acute pain treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the postoperative acute pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the postoperative acute pain market growth.

Postoperative Acute Pain Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage The United States Postoperative Acute Pain Market CAGR 7.9 % Key Postoperative Acute Pain Companies Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma, Concentric Analgesics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Therapeutics, Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer, and others Key Pipeline Postoperative Acute Pain Therapies TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), AVE-901 (IV Tramadol), CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride), BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine), and others

Scope of the Postoperative Acute Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Acute Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Postoperative Acute Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Postoperative Acute Pain Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Postoperative Acute Pain Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Postoperative Acute Pain Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Postoperative Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about postoperative acute pain drugs in development @ Postoperative Acute Pain Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Postoperative Acute Pain Key Insights 2. Postoperative Acute Pain Report Introduction 3. Postoperative Acute Pain Overview at a Glance 4. Postoperative Acute Pain Executive Summary 5 Postoperative Acute Pain Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Postoperative Acute Pain Treatment and Management 8. Postoperative Acute Pain Guidelines 9. Postoperative Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Postoperative Acute Pain 12. Postoperative Acute Pain Marketed Drugs 13. Postoperative Acute Pain Emerging Drugs 14. US Postoperative Acute Pain Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Postoperative Pain Pipeline

Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key postoperative pain companies, including Concentric Analgesics, Oculis Pharma, Vivozon Pharmaceutical Inc., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Nevakar, Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, LipoCure, SiteOne Therapeutics, Allay Therapeutics, Bexson Biomedical, InSitu Biologics, among others.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Forecast

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted postoperative pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Postoperative Pain Market

Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key postoperative pain companies, including Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, among others.

Acute Pain Market

Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute pain companies, including Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Vivozon, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Medical Developments International (MVP), Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma USA, PainReform, Nevakar, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP