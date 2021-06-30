Postoperative Pain Market to Rising Steadily at a 7.93% CAGR Owing to Growing Number of Surgeries, During the Study Period [2018-2030], Says DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Postoperative Pain Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Postoperative Pain historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Postoperative Pain market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Postoperative Pain market report also proffers an analysis of the current Postoperative Pain treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Opioids, NSAIDs, and anesthetics mainly cover the current Postoperative Pain market. Current treatment for Postoperative Pain involves approved drugs such as Anjeso, Dextenza, Inveltys, and others in nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids.

Some approved opioids medications are also present in the Postoperative Pain market, such as Dsuvia, approved in 2018 in both US and EU. Some other approved drugs that are being used in Postoperative Pain are Penthrox and Exparel.

Korsuva (CR845), Co-crystal E-58425 (Tramadol/Celecoxib), Zalviso (sufentanil), Tramadol IV, Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam), Posimir (Bupivacaine Solution), Olinvyk (oliceridine), Xaracoll (bupivacaine hydrochloride), and others are the pipeline candidates, which are expected to enter the Postoperative Pain Market in the forecast period (2021–2030).

and others are the pipeline candidates, which are expected to enter the Postoperative Pain Market in the forecast period (2021–2030). The growth of the Postoperative Pain Market to boost due to investment in research picks up that increases the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for the pain. Recently, drugs with novel mechanisms of action and combinations are being investigated to overcome the challenges of this entity. Many agents show promising activity in Postoperative Pain because of recent advances in the better understanding of the drug. Also, the market needs new therapy with superior efficacy as strong as opioids but fewer side effects and drug dependency. In addition, there has been raising awareness about multimodal analgesia among clinicians and patients to decrease the reliance on single-modal treatment.

Also, pain assessment is not effectively implemented in many hospitals. Available pharmacological therapies are associated with decreased patient compliance and opioid substance use. Specific adverse effects may hamper the drug recommendations. Strict regulatory requirements for drug approval and high treatment costs are impediments to the Postoperative Pain market growth.

Also, pain assessment is not effectively implemented in many hospitals. Available pharmacological therapies are associated with . Specific adverse effects may hamper the drug recommendations. for drug approval and are impediments to the Postoperative Pain market growth. Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Menarini Group, Guidotti Farma, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Trevena, Inc., Heron Therapeutics, Innocoll Pharmaceuticals, DURECT Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Baudax Bio, Bausch & Lomb, Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Medical Developments International Ltd (MVP), Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Vivozon, Avenue Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Esteve Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nevakar, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Viatris Inc. (formerly known as Mylan Inc.), Teikoku Pharma USA , Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, PainReform LTD, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics Inc., and others are developing novel products to improve the Postoperative Pain treatment outlook.

Postoperative Pain is defined as a condition of tissue injury together with muscle spasms after surgery. Postoperative Pain patients can be sub-segmented based on severity as mild, moderate, and severe.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Postoperative Pain incident cases were around 66,426,881 cases in the 7MM in 2020. Moreover, the United States has the highest percentage of the Postoperative Pain patient pool among these countries.

The Postoperative Pain Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total number of surgical procedures

Total incident cases of Postoperative Pain

Severity-specific Postoperative Pain incident cases

Postoperative Pain Treatment Market

Postoperative Pain management aims to decline pain intensity, increase patient comfort, and improve postoperative outcomes. Pain-relieving analgesics include opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and acetaminophen.

Opioids are a large group of pain-relieving drugs that are utilized for alleviating pain in postoperative cases. These drugs majorly comprise fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and tramadol. In addition, the approved opioids include Zalviso, Olinvyk (Olinvo), Dzuveo/Dsuvia, Nucynta, DepoDur, and others. However, opioids have many dose-limiting side effects that range from bothersome to life-threatening.

Postoperative Pain Treatment Market Forecast and Recent Approvals

Recently, in February 2021, FDA approved Posimir, a potential drug that is awaiting launch. Similar to Posimir, bupivacaine is the active ingredient in Pacira Biosciences' Exparel, also indicated for postsurgical pain relief. Being the clear market leader in branded post-surgical local anesthesia, Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) has generated impressive sales after its approval (effectively from the US). Posimir has been approved with limited labels, and thus, it is slightly evident that it might not give a head-to-head competition to Exparel. In addition, Xaracoll is an implant that is a unique, non-injectable, drug-device combination in the form of a fully bioresorbable collagen implant containing bupivacaine hydrochloride, providing postsurgical pain relief through the delivery of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic, at the surgical site. Although it is presently approved in the US, weak efficacy data might prevent it from becoming a substantial competitor in the pain management market.

In 2018, local anesthetics grew around 20% in value, while opioids declined. Thus, it can be anticipated that local anesthetic demand will be very high in the Postoperative Pain market, and future, upcoming therapies can hold a tight market. Besides, the potential market for an effective long-acting local anesthetic working 72-h is enormous.

Although Posimir and Xaracoll might not be significant threats to Exparel's market leadership, Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef is ripe to compete with Exparel. Formerly known as HTX-011, it is one such drug with 72 h anesthetic action that is initially targeting many million procedures, including hospital inpatient, hospital outpatient, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The drug could be a threat to Pacira Biosciences' Exparel as recently the HTX-011 received a nod from US FDA, and soon it will be launched in the US market.

While Zynrelef has received marketing approvals in the EU, Exparel has been in the Postoperative Pain market for more than a decade and has the edge over others. Despite that, Heron's candidate might stand out and become a direct competitor to Exparel in the future; several factors, including multiple advantages shown in its safety and efficacy data, might play a role. The drawbacks could be a limited use, which is only at the incision site and not in peripheral nerve blocks. HTX-011 has been tested in surgical settings and requires a surgeon to administer the drug, whereas Exparel has been adopted in expanding ASC settings. The popularity and use will depend on the product's cost after approval and availability all over. Nevertheless, HTX-011 approval has been full of controversy. Still, DelveInsight anticipates that it will cover a massive Postoperative Pain market by 2030.

HTX-011 will face stiff competition in the US and EU-5: DelveInsight's Analyst Views. In the US, HTX-011 will compete with Marcaine (bupivacaine hydrochloride injection, solution, marketed by Pfizer Inc.) and generic forms of bupivacaine; Naropin (ropivacaine, marketed by Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC) and its generic forms; Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension, marketed by Pacira BioSciences, Inc.); Xaracoll (bupivacaine HCl implant, marketed by Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited); Posimir (marketed by Durect Corporation); Anjeso (meloxicam injection, marketed by Baudax Bio, Inc.); Ofirmev (acetaminophen injection, marketed by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals) and generic forms of IV acetaminophen; and potentially other products in development for Postoperative Pain management that reach the US market. Similarly, in EU-5, numerous generic local anesthetics and other nonopioids for postoperative pain management are available in the EU, and other products in development for postoperative pain management may also reach the EU market. For example, in November 2020, the EC granted marketing authorization for Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension, marketed by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in the US) for postsurgical analgesia. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has indicated that it expects launching Exparel in the EU in the second half of 2021.

If approved, Cara Therapeutics IV CR845 would be competing within the overall acute postoperative pain market. However, the company expects to compete primarily with injectable mu-opioid analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone.

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Postoperative Pain Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Postoperative Pain Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Postoperative Pain: Menarini Group, Guidotti Farma, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Trevena, Inc., Heron Therapeutics, Innocoll Pharmaceuticals, DURECT Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Baudax Bio, Bausch & Lomb, Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Medical Developments International Ltd (MVP), Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Vivozon, Avenue Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Esteve Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nevakar, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Viatris Inc. (formerly known as Mylan Inc.), Teikoku Pharma USA , Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, PainReform LTD, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics Inc., and several others.

, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, PainReform LTD, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics Inc., and several others. Analysis: Comparative and Attribute analysis of emerging therapies.

Patient Journey

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Postoperative Pain Report Introduction 2 Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance 3 Postoperative Pain Market: Future Perspective 4 Executive Summary of Postoperative Pain 5 Postoperative Pain Disease Background and Overview 6 Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Postoperative Pain Patient Journey 8 Postoperative Pain Marketed Drugs 8.1 Enanplus/Takudex (Dexketoprofen/Tramadol): Menarini Group/Guidotti Farma 8.2 Dsuvia/Dzuveo (Sufentanil): AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 8.3 Zalviso: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 8.4 Olinvyk (Olinvo) (oliceridine): Trevena, Inc. 8.5 Zynrelef (HTX-011): Heron Therapeutics 8.6 Xaracoll: Innocoll Pharmaceuticals 8.7 Posimir (bupivacaine solution): DURECT Corporation 8.8 Exparel: Pacira Pharmaceuticals 8.9 Anjeso: Baudax Bio 8.10 Prolensa (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%: Bausch & Lomb 8.11 Dextenza: Ocular Therapeutix 8.12 Inveltys: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 8.13 Penthrox: Medical Developments International Ltd (MVP) 8.14 Lotemax SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel): Bausch & Lomb 8.15 Maxigesic: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals/AFT Pharmaceuticals 9 Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies 9.1 CR845/Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics 9.2 VVZ-149 Injections: Vivozon, Inc. 9.3 Tramadol IV: Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. 9.4 F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib): Arthritis Innovation Corporation/MedinCell 9.5 Nefopam hydrochloride and paracetamol: Unither Pharmaceuticals 9.6 Co-crystal E-58425 (Tramadol/Celecoxib): Esteve Pharmaceuticals 9.7 APP13007: Formosa Pharmaceuticals 9.8 NTM-001 (Ketorolac Pre-Mixed Bag): Neumentum Pharmaceuticals 9.9 ACP-044: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.10 NVK-009 (Pregabalin and Acetaminophen): Nevakar, Inc. 9.11 TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) 9.12 MR-107A-01: Viatris Inc. (formerly known as Mylan Inc.) 9.13 TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System (DMTS)): Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc. 9.14 SAF312: Novartis Pharmaceuticals 9.15 OCS-01: Oculis 9.16 PRF110: PainReform LTD 9.17 Vocacapsaicin (CA-008): Concentric Analgesics 9.18 Nepafenac PPDS/Nepafenac Evolute: Mati Therapeutics Inc. 10 Postoperative Pain: 7MM Market Analysis 10.1 The United States Postoperative Pain Market Size 10.2 EU-5 Postoperative Pain Market Size 10.2.1 Germany Market Size 10.2.2 France Market Size 10.2.3 Italy Market Size 10.2.4 Spain Market Size 10.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 10.3 Japan Postoperative Pain Market Size 11 KOL Views 12 Postoperative Pain Market Drivers 13 Postoperative Pain Market Barriers 14 Postoperative Pain SWOT Analysis 15 Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs 16 Reimbursement and Postoperative Pain Market Access 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

