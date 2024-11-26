Postpartum Pioneer Nyssa Introduces The 'Mother Bag' - A Game-Changing, Go-Everywhere Tote For New Moms

The First Bag of its Kind to be Stocked with Essential Postpartum Kit – Empowers Moms with Style and Ease

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mother of all bags is now available from Nyssa at Nyssacare.com. Nyssa, creator of postpartum recovery essentials that ease the healing process, announced the arrival of the Mother Bag, a lush, vegan-leather convertible tote that promises to become your go-to companion from birth through babyhood and beyond. Designed to lighten the load while prioritizing mom's recovery, the kit empowers mom with style and ease. For an ultimate holiday gift Nyssa is offering $100 off a bundle of joy: the Mother Bag plus best-selling Essential Postpartum Kit—a patented and doula-approved collection of ice/heat and wear therapy products that support recovery.

Nyssa Mother Bag + Essential Postpartum Kit Perfect Gift for New Moms

"The Mother Bag is designed to do it all - look great, feel great, and support new moms from day one, and for years to come," said Eden Laurin, cofounder and CEO of Nyssa. "Every detail, from the stylish design to each thoughtfully crafted postpartum essential, was created with one goal: to take the guesswork out of recovery. We're thrilled to launch this gift bundle in time for the holiday season so the new mom on your list can focus on her most precious bundle in comfort."

Lush vegan leather meets thoughtful organization in this bag designed by moms for moms. Available for pre-order today, the Mother Bag is Nyssa's take on a hospital go-bag that can go with mom into every chapter of motherhood. Sleek and modern in design, and available in two stylish colors (black and champagne) the bundle is pre-packed with essential wear therapy designed for postpartum recovery and beyond, including the first pocketed underwear to hold ice/heat. It also comes stocked with popular baby solutions such as insulated bottle pockets for cold/hot storage, a coordinating changing pad, backpack and stroller straps for flexibility, and a wet/dry bag to grow with your ever-changing needs in the months to come.

"The Mother Bag and Postpartum Essentials Kit is the ultimate all-in-one beautiful and functional new mom hack," said Tina Cartwright of Rebranding Motherhood. "I love that every Nyssa collection is curated by mothers who have lived the postpartum experience and believe women deserve solutions made specifically for their bodies. From soothing organic cotton pads to their revolutionary pocketed undergarments, Nyssa products consistently address the realities of postpartum recovery with TLC."

For a full list of items included in the Mother Bag and Postpartum Essentials Kit see here and here for a video. To celebrate the launch, Nyssa will be offering a discount on the Mother Bag and Essentials Bundle through December 31st and hosting a social media giveaways @nyssacare on Instagram. A donation is made with every purchase. For information about the story behind the creation of the Mother Bag, visit the Nyssa Loud Speaker.

About Nyssa:

Nyssa was cofounded by Eden Laurin, a leader in FemTech innovation and design, with a mission to revolutionize fourth-trimester care and address the unmentionables of women's health with wear therapy. From period care to post-surgical recovery, Nyssa's innovative products are designed to meet real needs, helping women care for their bodies. Nyssa's designs have garnered multiple awards and been named to MoMA's '100 Most Influential Innovations for Women For the Last 100 Years' and Amazon's Force For Good Award, which recognized Nyssa for its work to improve women's healing and health education.

Media Contact:

Ilya Welfeld

9178482083

[email protected]

SOURCE Nyssa