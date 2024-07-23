Postpartum Support International Conference Heads to Washington, Top Experts to Share Perinatal Mental Health Research, Developments

PSI Welcomes Keynote Speaker SAMHSA's Dr. Nima Sheth, Plans Sessions and Trainings Focused on Military Families, People of Color, Fathers, and More

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing effort to provide support to parents, build community, raise awareness about perinatal mental health disorders (PMHDs), and educate health professionals, nonprofit Postpartum Support International (PSI) is hosting its 37th annual conference July 26-28 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington. Despite their prevalence — research shows postpartum depression and other PMHDs, including anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, and psychosis affect 800,000 people a year — there is significant stigma around getting help. Research shows that 25% of people suffering from a PMHD receive support or treatment, and many parents are unaware that what they are experiencing is temporary and treatable.

"Our annual conference is always a special event because we get a chance to collaborate, learn, and share the latest developments in perinatal metal health with an outstanding community, and meeting in our nation's capital is particularly significant given the importance of improving perinatal mental health awareness and access to care on a national level," said Wendy Davis PhD, PMH-C, President and CEO of Postpartum Support International.

During the conference, hundreds of volunteers, mental health professionals, healthcare providers, researchers, and advocates will gather to be trained and learn from colleagues, hear from experts in the field about latest research and treatment developments, and strengthen the network of parents and professionals that is changing the dialogue about perinatal mental health.

Nima Sheth, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Administrator for Women's Services (AAWS) at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), who is one of the primary leaders of the Maternal Mental Health Taskforce, will give keynote remarks.

"I am honored to join Postpartum Support International for its annual conference," Sheth said. "The task force is building a national infrastructure that prioritizes perinatal mental health and well-being with a focus on reducing disparities. For years, PSI has been doing just that, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure every person who needs support gets it. It is exciting to have so many leaders in this field together here in Washington."

Conference sessions, led by a wide variety of perinatal mental health experts from across the country, will include "Supporting Fathers in New Parenthood: Dads' Personal & Professional Paths"; "Racial Trauma and Unrealistic Expectations on Black Motherhood: Navigating Challenges, Inspiring Resilience"; and "Military Mothers and Maternal Mental Health: Unique Challenges and Opportunities." In addition to the sessions, there will be an open house hosted by the Perinatal Mental Health Alliance for People of Color. Interviews are available by appointment. Contact Kim Lehman at [email protected] or 717-599-0891 to schedule.

Parents and their loved ones should know support and care are available, and you don't need a diagnosis to get help. PSI offers coordination, comfort, and peer support, helping people find the right resources online and in their own communities, including in the Washington area. Parents can call or text the PSI Helpline for support and resources at 1-800-944-4773 (English and Spanish); text "help" to 1-800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish); or visit postpartum.net.

PSI has an online Perinatal Mental Health Provider Directory that lists specialized groups and providers with their location and insurance coverage and operates a Perinatal Psychiatric Consultation line through which any medical provider can consult with an expert perinatal psychiatrist at no charge. PSI facilitates dozens of virtual support groups including those for military families, fathers, LGBTQIA+ families, Spanish speakers, and more.

About Postpartum Support International

Postpartum Support International (PSI) was founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties parents can experience during and after pregnancy. PSI offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI also offers support, resources, best-practice training and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate and quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Call 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit postpartum.net, or download the Connect by PSI app.

SOURCE Postpartum Support International