Postpartum Support International Launches First Mobile App, Giving Quicker Access to Perinatal Mental Health Support, Free Resources

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Postpartum Support International today officially released its new mobile application, Connect by PSI. The app was developed as part of PSI's commitment to give all families the best start possible and to make support and free resources, related to perinatal mental health disorders (PMHD), easily accessible. The app aims to address the needs of the full spectrum of the perinatal mental health community: new parents, people experiencing a loss, healthcare professionals, and more.

The new Connect by PSI app provides access to support and resources for people navigating the mental health challenges surrounding pregnancy, postpartum, and/or loss.

With the Connect by PSI app, available free in the App Store and Google Play Store, users gain access to a supportive community of peers and professionals, where they can get easy access to PSI's helpline and crisis assistance; connect with support groups to share experiences, receive guidance, and find solace in knowing they are not alone; a library of materials to help them learn about PMHDs; and much more. The app's welcome screen meets users with three simple choices: "I want to talk to someone;" "I want to learn more;" and "I want to connect with others." Each choice opens a menu of options and features to allow the user to quickly access on their phone or tablet what will be most helpful to them including:

Support group link: Connect with other individuals who have experienced similar challenges, fostering a sense of community and understanding.

Easy access to immediate help: Through the app, users can quickly reach the PSI help line, hotline and crisis numbers available in both English and Spanish.

Expert guidance: Tap into a network of trained professionals and volunteers ready to offer a listening ear and information about maternal mental health.

Educational resources: Access articles and other materials covering various topics related to perinatal mental health, including self-care tips, coping strategies, and treatment options.

"We know the people who need us most often have very little time to care for their own needs, so we are always looking for ways to welcome them into our community," said Wendy Davis PhD, PMH-C, executive director of Postpartum Support International. "This app embodies our commitment to providing accessible, stigma-free support for individuals navigating the mental health challenges surrounding pregnancy, postpartum, and/or loss. With Connect by PSI, we want to educate, empower, and uplift those affected by perinatal mental health disorders and foster a sense of community on their journey to healing."

One in five women and at least one in 10 men experience depression or anxiety during the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy, post-loss, and 12 months postpartum.

PMHDs are the most frequent complications of childbearing, and they are also ranked among the top underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. Although postpartum depression is commonly cited, other PMH disorders include anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, and psychosis. They affect parents of every culture, age, income, gender, and race.

For a parent suffering from a PMH disorder, there's nothing scarier than feeling alone, abandoned, or without help. Being able to access support is key to getting better and Connect by PSI will make that link easier. PSI offers coordination, comfort, and peer support, helping people find what they need online and in their communities. In addition to using Connect by PSI, parents can call the PSI Helpline for free support and resources at 1-800-944-4773 (English and Spanish), text "help" to 1-800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish) or visit postpartum.net. All resources are free and no diagnosis is needed to get help.

About Postpartum Support International

Founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties women can experience during and after pregnancy, Postpartum Support International (PSI) offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI offers support, resources, best-practice training and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate and quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Call 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit postpartum.net , or download the Connect by PSI app.

