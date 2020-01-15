PostProcess Technologies Expands Its Reach of Automated 3D Post-Printing Solutions to Japan

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PostProcess Technologies Inc., the first and only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for industrial 3D printing, announced today its entrance into the Asian market with its first distribution partner in Japan, K.K. IRISU (C. ILLIES & CO., LTD.) Founded in 1859 as the first German trading house operating in Japan, K.K.IRISU is a pioneer in East Asian trade and a specialist for top-end industrial machinery and technologies.

K.K.IRISU offers a comprehensive products and services portfolio for Additive Manufacturing (AM), including scanners, parts prototyping and production, and print technologies such as BigRep, Roboze, and Shining 3D. Adding PostProcess Technologies' full-stack solutions to its portfolio gives ILLIES customers access to sustainable, data-driven post-printing technology enabling additive manufacturing at scale with local support now readily available in Japan.

PostProcess solutions automate industrial 3D printing's most common post-printing processes with a software-based approach, including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing, resulting in "customer-ready" 3D printed parts. Its technology delivers transformative results, including decreased manual labor, reduced cycle time, improved consistency and repeatability, and lower scrap/reprint rates. Additionally, as an innovator of software-based 3D post-printing, PostProcess solutions will enable the full digitization of AM through the post-print step for the Industry 4.0 factory floor.

"PostProcess has been a pioneer in our market segment, leading the way with a full-stack approach to post-printing unlike any other," commented Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director, PostProcess Technologies International. "That's why we've chosen K.K.IRISU, another pioneer with an exceptional legacy, for its experience and expertise to serve our growing global customer base in Japan."

"K.K.IRISU's main objective is to educate the Japanese market in additive manufacturing and to continue to be the solution provider for the Japanese 3D manufacturing world," says Dr. Frank Oberndorff, President of K. K. IRISU. "We feel that by adding PostProcess Technologies to our lineup, will help assist the Japanese market to compete with other countries in Additive manufacturing as well as globally maintain the high standards of the tag 'Made in Japan'."

The two firms will be exhibiting at the Design Engineering & Manufacturing Solutions (DMS) 2020 Expo, taking place from February 26 to 28 at the Makuhari Messe.

About PostProcess Technologies:

PostProcess Technologies is the only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for 3D printed parts. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Sophia-Antipolis, France, PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the third step of 3D printing – post-printing – through patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. The PostProcess portfolio has been proven across all major industrial 3D printing technologies and is in use daily in every imaginable manufacturing sector.

About K.K. IRISU (C. ILLIES & CO., LTD.):

In its 160 years of history, K.K. IRISU (C. ILLIES & CO., LTD.) has evolved from a general trading house to a specialist for top-end industrial machinery and technologies. Today the company is still family-owned and managed – by the fifth generation of Illies – with a strong regional base consisting of 12 branches in the Asian region. K.K. IRISU offers a comprehensive products and services portfolio for diverse industrial technologies: from project development and implementation of machinery projects up to complete turnkey solutions and after-sales support. As sales and project partner, K.K. IRISU links world-leading technology providers with the manufacturing industry in Asian markets.

