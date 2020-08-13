PostProcess Technologies Granted U.S. Patent for Automated Post-Printing Technology for Polymer 3D Printing

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PostProcess Technologies Inc., the first and only global provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for industrial 3D printing, has announced another patent granted in the United States. U.S. Patent No. 10,737,440, "Apparatus and Method for Support Removal," issued August 11, 2020, covers PostProcess Technologies' Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology.

PolyJet parts finished by PostProcess's newly patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology. The PostProcess™ DEMI™ automated submersion system implements a blend of proprietary software, detergent, and the newly patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology for effective support and resin removal.

The game-changing SVC technology is part of PostProcess's family of 3D printed polymer support removal and resin removal solutions for additive manufacturing. This patented approach works in combination with patent-pending detergents and proprietary software to ensure that 3D printed parts are uniformly, consistently, and reliably exposed to detergent and cavitation as they undergo post-printing.

Originally filed in June of 2016, this patent is one of more than 50 that PostProcess has filed worldwide, covering its integrated full-stack solution of software, hardware, and chemistry across a number of technology families. Corresponding patent applications for the SVC technology are pending in countries worldwide. The granting of this patent in the U.S. effectively confirms the revolutionary, distinctive nature of the technology put forward by PostProcess.

Speaking to the achievement, Daniel J. Hutchinson, inventor of the SVC technology and Founder/CTO at PostProcess Technologies, said, "The issuance of this patent is confirmation of the ground-breaking work we've undertaken over many years here at PostProcess. We're dedicated to innovating cutting-edge solutions that will transform our customers' workflows and enable additive manufacturing for Industry 4.0."

About PostProcess Technologies:

PostProcess Technologies is the only global provider of automated and intelligent post-processing solutions for 3D printed parts. Founded in 2014, PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the third step of 3D printing – post-processing – through proprietary software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. Customers span many industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, defense, medical, and service providers. For more information, visit www.postprocess.com .

Media Contact:

PostProcess Technologies

Jillian Weidner

+1.866.430.5354

[email protected]

SOURCE PostProcess Technologies

Related Links

https://www.postprocess.com/

