PostProcess Technologies Joins Carbon Ecosystem, Partner on Automated Resin Removal Solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostProcess Technologies, the first and only global provider of automated and intelligent 3D post-printing solutions, is joining Carbon's ecosystem, making its industry-leading resin removal technology compatible with the leading 3D printing technology company's platform.

By pairing these print and post-print solutions together, Carbon users will experience increased productivity as well as the benefits of a safer, more sustainable alternative to traditional resin removal solvents with improved end-part quality. Additionally, the companies will continue their collaboration to further align PostProcess's automated post-printing solutions to Carbon's growing resin and printer portfolio.

The first product from PostProcess that will be compatible with Carbon is the PostProcess® DEMI 910™, a data-driven solution that performs automated resin removal. It will be capable of washing an entire build from a Carbon L1 printer or two build platforms from a Carbon M2 printer. As with all solutions in the PostProcess DEMI family, the DEMI 910 is a full-stack system comprised of integrated software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. Driven by the world's first post-print software platform, AUTOMAT3D®, it employs patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology and utilizes Carbon-specific detergent formulations. The DEMI 910 is being released for use with specific Carbon resins upon launch.

Speaking to the industry-leading collaboration, PostProcess Technologies CEO Jeff Mize said, "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Carbon, a world-leading innovator in the additive manufacturing market, to pair our proven resin removal technology with their platform. We have very similar 'customer-first' cultures which we believe will result in this alliance being transformative for Carbon users to streamline and optimize their complete 3D printing workflow."

"We are excited to have PostProcess as a part of the Carbon partner ecosystem. As we build a global ecosystem that is opening up the world of manufacturing, we strive to partner with companies that have complementary offerings to streamline the product development lifecycle," said Phil DeSimone, Chief Product & Business Development Officer at Carbon. "This partnership will expand the post-processing options available to product developers using the Carbon platform."

About PostProcess Technologies:

PostProcess Technologies is the only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for 3D printed parts. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Sophia-Antipolis, France, PostProcess removes the bottleneck in the third step of 3D printing – post-printing – through patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. The company's solutions automate industrial 3D printing's most common post-printing processes with a software-based approach, including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing, resulting in "customer-ready" 3D printed parts. Additionally, as an innovator of software-based 3D post-printing, PostProcess solutions will enable the full digitization of AM through the post-print step for the Industry 4.0 factory floor. The PostProcess portfolio has been proven across all major industrial 3D printing technologies and is in use daily in every imaginable manufacturing sector.

