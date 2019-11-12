PostProcess Technologies Raises $20M in Series B Funding

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PostProcess Technologies, the first and only provider of automated and intelligent solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) post-printing, announced today a $20M Series B funding round led by legendary businessman and philanthropist Tom Golisano. The raise underscores PostProcess' momentum automating the post-print stage of 3D printing. New funds will accelerate the company's full-stack solution of proprietary software, hardware, and chemistry with a focus on data analytics and machine learning, and significantly increase its global go-to-market activity.

"Our technology has proven mission-critical at over 100 companies and transformed the third step in the additive process. Our relentless pursuit of innovative technology has driven in-roads into every major industry, including automotive, medical, dental, consumer goods, and aerospace," said Jeff Mize, CEO, PostProcess Technologies. "We're proud our reputation attracted an exceptional lead partner right here in the Buffalo-Niagara region."

Golisano, the founder of Paychex Inc. and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey team, said, "The PostProcess team has strong technology but also a deep focus on culture, quality, and customers. Having an innovative, software-based company in a cutting-edge industry right here in Western New York is a key indicator of the momentum in the region's expanding start-up environment. We're helping PostProcess scale to meet market interest."

"As 3D printing's growth into Additive Manufacturing expands its impact on business and the world at large, we are committed to providing a sustainable, data-driven solution that enables our customers to realize a fully digitized thread across the industry 4.0 additive workflow," said Daniel J. Hutchinson, Founder and CTO, PostProcess.

PostProcess is headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

PostProcess' solutions automate additive manufacturing's most common post-printing processes with a software-based approach, including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing, resulting in "customer-ready" 3D printed parts. Its technology delivers transformative results in decreased manual labor, reduced cycle time, improved consistency and repeatability, and lower scrap/re-print rates. The PostProcess portfolio has been proven across all major industrial 3D printing technologies and is in use daily in every imaginable manufacturing sector.

