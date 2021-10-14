Posture360 Receives Venture Capital to Drive Growth in Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Posture360, an industry leader in smart wearable technologies, has received an investment from Legendary Ventures as it is set to launch PostureSense®, the next-generation Smart Shirt that tracks, monitors, and analyzes physical activities (with real-time bio-feedback) through its SaaS platform to improve people's posture. The PostureSense® Smart Shirt helps individuals develop better posture habits through its embedded fabric AI sensors (which collects behavioral data when worn), enabling people to change their posture, and correct for any misalignment on-the-fly.

Today, backpain adds a substantial socio-economic burden to millions of people everywhere. "Incredibly, backpain is the most common symptom that people suffer from in their daily lives. Our all-in-one digital health platform seamlessly integrates into our daily activities in non-evasive ways to boost overall health and wellness," says William Choi, Founder & CEO of Posture360.

Studies have shown that backpain is the leading cause of disability (and poor performance) worldwide, especially for young working professionals. "The need for a dynamic posture-correcting system has become essential as businesses and consumers shift towards a more passive aggressive post-pandemic work-life balance," says Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner of Legendary Ventures.



Legendary Ventures is a US-based venture capital firm that fuels consumer, retail, and technology ("CRT") companies. Other notable investors in Posture360 include Samsung Ventures, C&V Partners and nTels Ventures. "We're very excited to support Posture360 deliver disruptive consumer MedTech products across the next-generation of lifestyle industries such as eGaming and eSports," says Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendary Ventures.



About Posture360

Posture360 is a smart wearable company that provides effective interventions for pain management worldwide. Its ergonomic products are embedded with sensors to track, monitor, and analyze daily movements to improve health and wellness. For more information about the company, or its products, please visit www.posture360.com.

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital partnership that accelerates value creation for emerging companies operating across the CRT markets. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.legendary.vc.

Contact:

Public Relations

Anoushka Gungadin

Posture 360 Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Rachel Wu

Legendary Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Posture360

Related Links

https://posture360.com/

