SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad McLaughlin, the CEO of top cannabis tech platform BudTrader.com, met with former President of Mexico Vicente Fox Wednesday at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. In a one-hour meeting, the two discussed international affairs, focusing primarily on the legal cannabis industry in both the United States and Mexico.

BudTrader CEO Brad McLaughlin and Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox

"It was an honor to meet with President Fox," said McLaughlin after the hour-long meeting. "He's a great man, and we both felt it was a historic and important meeting for the cannabis industry both here in the U.S. and in Mexico."

President Fox invited McLaughlin and BudTrader's team to his CANNAMEXICO World Summit, taking place in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico on May 30 and 31. McLaughlin is a technology and cannabis expert and has served as the de facto spokesman for the legal cannabis community in the United States since taking the helm at BudTrader.com in 2016. BudTrader.com is the largest online cannabis platform with over one million registered users in 29 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

After the meeting, McLaughlin announced that he invited President Fox to his highly anticipated annual celebrity cannabis networking gala, BudTrader Ball 2018. President Fox will be delivering a special message to all the VIPs and influential members of the cannabis community who are in attendance.

Media Contact:

Victoria Omega

victoria@themarijuanajournal.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pot-ceo-meets-with-former-president-of-mexico-vicente-fox-300633250.html

SOURCE BudTrader.com