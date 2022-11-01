Potassium Feldspar Market Size to Grow by USD 2.06 Bn, iMinerals Inc. and Kaolin EAD Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potassium feldspar market size is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative and quantitative aspects, which cover market trends, market drivers, five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potassium Feldspar Market 2022-2026

The increasing investments in the development of infrastructure are driving the potassium feldspar market growth. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations in the mining industry may challenge the market growth.

Top Key Players and their Offerings

CERACLIQUE MINING INDIA PVT LTD., EK CO. AG, GMCI, Global Minechem Corp., Kaolin EAD, iMinerals Inc., Micronized, LB MINERALS Ltd., Mudgee Dolomite and Lime Pty Ltd., Minerali Industriali Srl, POLAT MADEN AS, Pacer Minerals LLC, Quartz Works GmbH, Prash Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Sisecam, SCR Sibelco NV, Sun Minerals, Snow White Minerals Pvt. Ltd., The QUARTZ Corp., and United Mining Investment Co. are the key vendors.

iMinerals Inc. - The company offers pure K feldspar in the form of alumina and alkalis useful in the application of high-clarity glass, ceramics, sanitary ware, tableware, and paints.

Kaolin EAD - The company offers feldspar, which is used in the production of glass and ceramics and helps in the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

LB MINERALS Ltd. - The company offers potassium feldspar, which is magnetically separated and thus used in the production of packing glass, glazes, and porcelain.

Market Segmentation

Potassium Feldspar Market Split by End-user

Glass: The glass segment will be a major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising construction activities across the world, along with the increasing demand for flat glass products in the automotive aftermarket, is fueling the demand for glass.



Ceramics



Fillers



Others

Potassium Feldspar Market Split by Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects

What was the size of the global potassium feldspar industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global potassium feldspar industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global potassium feldspar industry?

How has the industry performed over the previous five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global potassium feldspar market?

The potassium feldspar market research report gives an overview of the potassium feldspar industry by analyzing various key segments of this potassium feldspar market based on the end-user and geography industries. The regional distribution of the potassium feldspar market across the globe is considered for this potassium feldspar industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the potassium feldspar market during the forecast period.

Potassium Feldspar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CERACLIQUE MINING INDIA PVT LTD., EK CO. AG, Global Minechem Corp., GMCI, iMinerals Inc., Kaolin EAD, LB MINERALS Ltd., Micronized, Minerali Industriali Srl, Mudgee Dolomite and Lime Pty Ltd., Pacer Minerals LLC, POLAT MADEN AS, Prash Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Sisecam, Snow White Minerals Pvt. Ltd. , Sun Minerals, The QUARTZ Corp., and United Mining Investment Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

